With an eye on the colonization of Mars, Chinese develop hypersonic drone five times faster than the speed of sound

BEIJING — While space tourism is already a reality, Chinese scientists aim to present, in 2035, a fleet of space planes that could transport passengers to orbit close to Earth, the Moon or even Mars. Thinking about the possibility of colonizing the red planet, they are already working on the development of a drone that can travel long distances on Mars.

“A hypersonic flight on Mars will not be as easy as it is here on Earth in general. But there is good news,” Professor Xu Xu told the South China Morning Post on Monday.

The idea is to develop, therefore, a 500 kg drone with fuel representing about half of its weight that could fly over Martian terrain at five times the speed of sound, that is, 6,100 kilometers per hour, as indicated by the calculations of the teacher.

Therefore, before the trips to Mars, the goal of the team he led is to use this technology to build hypersonic aircraft capable of flying to any point on Earth in just an hour, with the expectation of being ready in 2025.

“The first hypersonic flight on Mars may not happen in 30 years because many technical problems need to be resolved,” said the professor. “But when humans start to colonize Mars, with some settlements built in different places on the planet, there will be a demand for long-distance transport.”

Some of the results of the research he led at the Beihang University Aeronautics School in Beijing were released recently by the scientific journal “Manned Spaceflight”.

According to Xu, the project is now at the stage of proving its viability, equivalent to “level three of technology readiness”. To carry out the first tests, the professor explained that a prototype must be placed in a space that would simulate the Martian environment. He believes that, if successful, this proposed hypersonic flight across the surface of Mars would solve one piece of the red planet colonization puzzle.

The professor explained that while NASA’s Ingenuity helicopter can fly a distance of more than 600 meters, Mars’ atmosphere, 100 times thinner than Earth’s, is not suitable for its propellers. Furthermore, gravity on Mars is about a third of Earth’s gravity, and the lower density of the air also means that less heat is produced by turbulence at the same altitude.

These observations led the team to think about using magnesium as a fuel, also considering the low amount of oxygen on Mars.

According to Chinese authorities, the landing of the robot Zhurong, whose name alludes to the god of fire, was successful on the Martian surface due to the use of parts of the technology already developed for the country’s hypersonic flight program.