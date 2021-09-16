With high inflation, the minimum wage has already lost BRL 62 in purchasing power in 2021

O minimum wage, from BRL 1,100 in 2021, is losing purchasing power fast throughout the year as inflation advances and makes everyday items more expensive.

Since January, the National Consumer Price Index (INPC), the official low-income inflation indicator, has already risen by 5.9%, one of the biggest increases for the period in two decades.

It is, in eight months, more than the inflation of other whole years. In 2020, for example, the INPC was 5.5% and, in 2019, 4.5%.

As a result, the minimum wage, which was last readjusted in January, has already lost BRL 62 of its purchasing power: Discounting inflation, the R$1,100 in January is the equivalent today to R$1,038, according to the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese).

In other words: having R$ 1,100 in hand, now, buys what, in January, cost R$ 1,038, on average.

Annual readjustment

The minimum wage must be readjusted every year at least to restore the previous year’s inflation, a right that is guaranteed by the Federal Constitution.

These adjustments are made by the government annually, usually in January, and it is normal, therefore, that the minimum wage loses a little of its purchasing power as the months pass and inflation advances.

In other words, the national floor always arrives at the end of the year able to buy a little less than what it bought at the beginning.

As this year, however, many items started to get too expensive, this bite in salaries got faster and more intense.

“The speed at which the minimum wage has been losing purchasing power has become very fast,” said Ilmar Silva, economist at Dieese. “And for a person who lives on an income of R$1,100, any R$62 does make a difference.”

Higher inflation for the poorest

Silva also points out that the current inflation dynamic is especially cruel for the poorest, who have a much larger part of their salary committed to basic household items – precisely where the biggest increases are.

“The most considerable increase took place in the food group, which is what will bring the greatest concern to lower-income families. About 25% of their budget is for food”, he said.

In 2021, considering the accumulated between January and August, food prices in supermarkets rose 4.7%, according to data from INPC.

And if 2020, the villains were rice and soy oil, in 2021, they are meat (+8.4%), chicken (+11%), margarine (+15%) and coffee (+ 17%) who also decided to weigh in the cart.

In addition, the electricity bill rises 10% this year alone, piped gas has become 14% more expensive since January, and cylinders, 23%.

Also on the list are gasoline, which has already gone up 30%, and ethanol, 40%. “Fuels affect the low-income population less, who do not have a car, but end up influencing the price of food and a number of other things [pelo transporte]”, explains Silva.

No wonder low-income inflation is running ahead of general inflation: while the INPC, which considers the consumption basket of those earning up to five minimum wages, rises 5.9% from January to August, the IPCA, which is general population inflation rises 5.7%.

In 12 months, the IPCA reached 9.7%, while the INPC has already passed the double digits and reached 10.4% in a year until August. The two indicators are calculated by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).