With revenues of more than R$ 1 billion, Flamengo analyzes hiring Daniel Alves – Prisma

It was a neat post. No references to São Paulo as the 'team of the heart', "fan love", "dream team". None of that.

Daniel Alves wrote that he has already defended seven shirts.

And he makes it clear, on his social networks, that he valued them all.

The veteran player also made a point of forgetting the statement made in April, when he was asked on his Instagram, if he would play for another team in Brazil, other than São Paulo.

“None more. Either São Paulo or I’ll go back to Europe,” he swore.

For that conviction no longer exists.

After breaking up with São Paulo, his ‘club of the heart’, for a debt of more than R$ 18 million, he and his manager Fransergio Bastos are seriously discussing their career sequence. And the big dream: playing in the 2022 World Cup.

Just now, that he had returned to Tite’s group, after winning the gold medal in soccer, with the Brazilian team, in Tokyo, this impasse arises in his career.

At 38, Daniel Alves needs to be active to secure his spot on the Brazilian team. And as he has only six matches played for São Paulo, at the Brazilian Nationals, he can play for another club in the country.

The window to Europe is closed.

And there are only three clubs with the financial conditions to hire him.

Flamengo, Atlético Mineiro and Palmeiras.

Leaving Morumbi for the rival club, in São Paulo, would be more difficult. Even for what is left of respect for São Paulo and with the fans.

Atletico Mineiro’s football executive, Rodrigo Caetano, guarantees that there is ‘no chance’ for the club to hire the player.

The club with huge possibilities, if you like, is Flamengo.

The board at Gávea is celebrating. Because it could raise more than R$1 billion this season, despite the pandemic. With sales of athletes, sponsorships, awards for achievements and, now, fundraising, with the return of fans.

The soccer runner-up, Marcos Braz, did not close the doors to the athlete. Quite the opposite.

Even because Chilean Isla continues to play poorly.

To the point that Matheuzinho gained more and more support to take the position.

Apart from Rodinei, who doesn’t have the confidence of the fans or Renato Gaúcho either.

Enrollment in the Brazilian finishes on the 24th.

If there is a negotiation, it needs to be rushed.

Daniel Alves is a millionaire, there is even a chance to negotiate a short contract, until the end of 2021, receiving less than what he was earning in São Paulo, R$ 1.5 million per month.

This was the post you just posted on the Internet.

“My goal in life has always been and will be to inspire people to be too, to challenge themselves, to also dream, to also achieve, but above all, not to generate bad feelings.

“I was never afraid of challenges, because life is an eternal challenge in which one must always be prepared for them, whatever they may be.

I’m not perfect, I’m not untouchable, I’m human, a simple human.

As such: wrong, right, but I never give up.

I’m prepared for life since I was born and how we talk inside us GRANDÃO WITHOUT FEAR!!

7 DIFFERENT SHIRTS AND ONE PURPOSE!!

#Godincommand

The ‘beloved shirt’ of São Paulo became just ‘one more’ of the seven he wore.

R$ 18 million ended love…

