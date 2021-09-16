World Boxing Council to review Robson’s title fight result – 09/15/2021

The World Boxing Council (WBC) has pledged to deliver to an independent commission the videos of the fight between Oscar Valdez and Robson Conceição, held on Friday (10), in the United States, which kept the belt. super feathers with the mexican. The result is disputed by the Brazilian, who landed a lot more blows and left the entire confrontation, while his rival was badly hurt.

In the early hours of Monday (13), as the Olhar Olímpico told us, Robson’s agent, Sergio Batarelli, sent an email to the Council with complaints about the outcome of the fight, which was maintained despite Valdez having been caught in anti-doping test with a prohibited substance.

In the confrontation, the Brazilian suffered a penalty of one point for a blow to the back of the head that had no strength and ended up defeated by decision of the judges. One of them, who scored an incomprehensible 117 to 110 for Valdez, later admitted the mistake and asked to leave boxing to undergo recycling. In a letter, this juror, Stephen Blea, admitted that when in doubt he scored points for Valdez and that he allowed himself to be influenced by the fans, all Mexican, when he did not have a good view of what was happening in the ring.

This whole context reinforces the thesis of Robson, who arrived as a complete underdog to face Valdez, in his city, Arizona, in a voluntary title defense — when the belt owner agrees to put him in the game without being obliged to do so. The Mexican chose Robson to get revenge for a loss he suffered in 2009, at a Pan American Championship, when the two were amateurs.

Now Valdez is one of the big names in professional boxing and still holds the super featherweight belt. But in response to Batarelli’s complaints, the council said it would ask an independent, neutral panel to review the video of the fight “without any outside influences” and submit a report.

“The WBC Governing Council will take into account the panel’s assessment of the struggle when considering requests,” the Council said. Batarelli asks for a rematch or for Robson to be promoted to number 1 in the category ranking (today he is only 14th), which would also force a mandatory confrontation between the two.

The WBC promises an answer to the Brazilian in a maximum of 10 days, counting from yesterday (14). Important specialized vehicles disagreed with the result of the confrontation, at least the large advantage (117 to 110 and double 115 to 112) given by the jurors to Valdez. For US ESPN, which broadcast the fight, the victory went to Robson, by one point. The Brazilian started better, apparently winning the first five rounds, but then dropped in performance.