Worsened inflation pressures 2022 budget, but government says it has a way out of court orders

Adolfo Sachsida (Photo: Marcos Corrêa/PR)

BRASILIA (Reuters) – The Ministry of Economy on Thursday worsened its projections for inflation this year, which will imply an increase in mandatory spending for the controversial 2022 budget project, which is already under pressure from the federal government’s obligation to pay 89 ,1 billion reais in court orders.

The Ministry’s Economic Policy secretary, Adolfo Sachsida, acknowledged that, with the highest INPC in 2021, mandatory expenses will rise next year, as the index corrects the minimum wage and a series of social security expenses that are indexed.

In practice, the highest mandatory spending will eat up space, under the cap rule, for discretionary spending, which had already been flattened in the draft Annual Budget Law (PLOA) by the size of the precatory account.

Now, the Economic Policy Secretariat forecasts an increase of 8.4% for the INPC, from 6.20% previously, a level calculated in July and which had been considered in the preparation of the PLOA. Each 1 increase in the INPC implies an increase of around 8 billion reais in mandatory public expenditures.

Still, Sachsida expressed confidence that the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório, sent by the government to Congress to limit the Union’s annual payment for definitive defeats suffered in court, will resolve the issue.

“The budget will not be made unfeasible (with an increase in the INPC), it will not stop the public machine”, he said.

“Once this issue of the PEC of Precatório is resolved, we will be able to address this budgetary issue more clearly. But let it be clear and objective for everyone: we will continue the path of fiscal consolidation that is in the best interest of the Brazilian population,” he added.

Without going into the merits of the format adopted by the PEC to divide up court orders, Sachsida said he believes that, after the approval of the proposal and the reform of the Income Tax, economic agents will understand the “great sign of fiscal responsibility” and will improve their estimates for the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) next year.

The Special Secretary of the Treasury, Bruno Funchal, had already indicated that, after updating the SPE parameters grid, the government would send a modifying message to update the PLOA, also remaining on hold for the processing of the PEC of the precatório.

ACTIVITY

This Thursday, the SPE worsened its official projections for inflation this year and next, but maintained its estimate for economic growth in both years, marking a more optimistic position for the activity than that adopted by the market.

The prospect of an increase in the Gross Domestic Product remains 5.3% this year and 2.5% next year. Economists consulted by the Central Bank in the most recent Focus bulletin see expansion of 5.04% and 1.72%, respectively, with some already seeing GDP below 1% in 2022.

For inflation measured by the IPCA, the Ministry of Economy’s estimate rose to 7.9% in 2021, from 5.9%, and 3.75% in 2022, against 3.5% before. As a result, the numbers moved away from the center of the inflation target, which is 3.75% this year and 3.5% the next, in both cases with a tolerance margin of 1.5 points more or less.

Although they have risen, the projections of the folder were also more optimistic than those drawn by the market, which expects inflation measured by the IPCA of 8% in 2021 and 3.98% in 2022, according to Focus.

Sachsida questioned the downward revisions of economic growth that are being carried out by market agents, arguing that the fiscal improvement and the increase in confidence indices do not provide grounds for this deterioration.

He said that even with the expectation of an increase in the basic interest rate, the Selic will still be at a level considered low in the historical comparison.

Regarding inflation, he acknowledged that the IPCA is high this year, but stressed that the SPE’s estimate of a 3.75% advance for 2022 “is not an expectation of high inflation for Brazilian standards”.

Sachsida also stated that he has “firm conviction” that the second half will have strong growth in services, which will provide a sustainable basis for a 2.5% GDP growth next year.

For the third quarter, the secretariat’s expectation is for an increase of 0.6% of GDP over the three immediately previous months, with an increase of 5% over the same period last year.

The activity growth projections in 2023, 2024 and 2025 were maintained at 2.5%.

“Even with the restrictive monetary policy and even with the restrictive fiscal policy, because we are going to take care of the fiscal side of the economy, there are still factors that need to be highlighted and that guide our 2.5% growth estimate (for GDP ) for next year, especially the recovery in the service sector as a result of mass vaccination and private investment, as a result of the concessions,” he said.

“There is 5G, there is the issue of sanitation, we have the privatizations of Eletrobras, the Correios, so I believe we are on the right path”, he added.

