Xiaomi is expected to release new cheap gaming notebook later this month

Xiaomi began this week to announce the launch of a new gaming notebook, which will be launched under the Redmi G brand. and dedicated graphics cards from Nvidia.

Now, Redmi’s official profile on Weibo has announced that it will launch, later this month, the Redmi G 2021. According to the publication, the new notebook will be official on September 22 and will offer “invincible high performance” for gamers looking for a powerful hardware for your matches.

(Image: Disclosure/Redmi)

In addition to divulging the announcement date, the Asian giant also hinted at the laptop’s possible price range. The manufacturer did not provide any value, but commented that the Redmi G 2021 will popularize high-end products, which leaves us with the hope that it can reach stores in a more accessible way.

Unfortunately, we don’t have any details about the possible specs for the Redmi G 2021, but because it’s a flagship device, at least one variant can be equipped with the 10th or 11th generation Intel Core i9 chip.

(Image: Disclosure/Redmi)

As a reminder, the Redmi G 2020 was presented with three versions: the two simplest with the tenth generation of Intel Core i5 and the most advanced with the Core i7 of the same year. Graphics cards are an NVIDIA GTX 1650 and a GTX 1650 Ti for the entry-level model and for the most complete, respectively.

Source: Gizmochina