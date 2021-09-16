Xiaomi launches Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro with quick recharge and 108 MP camera

On Wednesday (15), Xiaomi finally announced the brand’s new premium smartphones: Mi 11T and Mi 11T Pro. The models were the target of a series of leaks in the last few hours, which revealed the main specifications of the cell phones.

design

The two models look very similar, both with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen (2400 x 1080 pixels resolution) and a fingerprint reader on the side. The front camera hole is located in the center of the display.

As for the cameras, both have a powerful 108 MP main lens, 8 MP ultra-wide and a third macro lens, with 5 MP optical zoom. The front camera is 16 MP.

According to the company, the cameras can record videos in resolution up to 8K and HDR10+. The company also equipped the cellphone software with powerful camera control and image production tools.

Disclosure/Xiaomi

Performance

The main difference between the two models is in performance, as the Xiaomi 11T is equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200 2.4GHz octa-core processor; while the Pro version has the powerful 2.84GHz Snapdragon 888. Both models will have 8GB memory and 128GB or 256GB internal storage.

In terms of battery, both the Xiaomi 11T and the Xiaomi 11T Pro will have 5,000 mAh, but only the Pro version has an ultra-fast charging of 120 W. According to the company, it is possible to charge 100% in just 17 minutes, without damaging the battery . Both have 5G connectivity, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus and 3 years of Android update.

Availability and pricing

The smartphones will be available in Moonlight White, Meteorite Gray and Celestial Blue. The 128 GB Xiaomi 11T will sell for 499 euros (approximately R$ 3,086 in the current conversion), while the 256 GB version will sell for 599 euros (R$ 3,700). The 128 GB Xiaomi 11T Pro will be sold for 649 euros (R$ 4,012) and the 256 GB for 699 euros (R$ 4,330).

There is no forecast for the launch in Brazil yet.