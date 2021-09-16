Xiaomi Mi Band 6 to be released with NFC and Alexa outside China

This Wednesday (15), Xiaomi announced the launch of a new version of Mi Smart Band 6, this time with support for NFC outside China. Being essentially the same device with a few exceptions, the new model will also include a microphone for taking orders with Alexa, Amazon’s virtual assistant.

While the Chinese version of Mi Smart Band 6 depended on Alipay to make payments, the new model will use Mastercard as an “ally”. However, the novelty was developed for the European market and, in this context, the extent of its compatibility with banks and credit card issuing companies is not yet confirmed.

However, considering the sales success of Mi Smart Band 6, it is possible to assume that Xiaomi can expand the launch of the new model to America, if it is well received in Europe. Since its first iteration, the line has been recognized as an excellent cost-effective alternative to other brands such as Fitbit and Samsung, reaching millions of units sold internationally.

Mi Smart Band 6 will receive European version with NFC and Alexa. (Source: Xiaomi / Reproduction)Source: Xiaomi

Availability

The new European version of the Mi Smart Band 6 will be sold for €54.90, around R$340 in direct conversion. There is no expected arrival in Brazil yet, however, the global version of the bracelet can be found for R$ 699 at Xiaomi’s official store in Brazil.