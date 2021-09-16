XP reduces GDP growth projection in 2022, from 1.7% to 1.3%

× The 11th Expert XP environment will transport the event’s audience to a digital city, where it will be possible to follow debates on politics, economy and technology

Caio Megale, chief economist at XP, released a technical note just now to warn that the “Uncertainties about the Brazilian economy grew with the increase in fiscal and political risk, in addition to the water crisis”.

“With the tighter monetary policy and growing uncertainties, we reduced the GDP growth forecast for 2022, from 1.7% to 1.3%. For 2021, we maintain the expectation of an increase of 5.3%.”

The brokerage also raised the exchange rate forecast from 4.9 to 5.2 reais per dollar at the end of this year; and from 4.9 to 5.1 in 2022.

Inflation is also frightening.

“The pressure on current inflation is proving more persistent and widespread. This fact, together with the increase in fiscal uncertainties, led us to raise the Selic rate projection to end of monetary adjustment cycle to 8.50% (before at 7.25%). The sharper rise in the Selic rate offsets the effects of inflationary inertia and a weaker exchange rate. Thus, we maintain our forecast of 3.7% for the 2022 IPCA. Full convergence to the target will remain in 2023.”