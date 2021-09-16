Yamaha confirms agreement with Dovizioso for satellite team until 2022

Now it’s official: Andrea Dovizioso is back on the MotoGP grid. Weeks after an agreement was anticipated by Lin Jarvis, Yamaha confirmed this Thursday (16) an agreement with the Italian from Forli until the 2022 season.

Thus, Dovizioso returns to the premier class after a few months of absence to take over from Franco Morbidelli in the SRT satellite, as the Italian-Brazilian will migrate to the factory team to take over the post that was originally from Maverick Viñales. The change is already valid from the GP of San Marino and the Riviera of Rimini this weekend.

Andrea Dovizioso will return to the grid at Misnano (Photo: Yamaha)

The agreement is a reunion between Dovizioso and Yamaha, as the 35-year-old raced the YZR-M1 in the 2021 season, still with Tech3, which is now KTM’s private team.

From this weekend’s Misano stage until the end of the year, Andrea will be using the M1 that belonged to Morbidelli. That is, the 2019 machine. Next year, however, the Italian takes on a motorcycle in factory specification.

“Running with Yamaha has always been a dream and that’s why, when the opportunity came, I didn’t think twice, even though I know it will be a tough challenge for me,” said Dovizioso. “I have a lot to learn ahead of me: a new bike, a new team, a new work system. It’s a big challenge that starts at Misano, my home GP. This makes things even more exciting. I can’t wait to be on board my M1!”, he added.

Dovizioso was originally off the 2021 grid after ending an eight-season history with Ducati. The rider had the possibility of driving on Aprilia, but ended up rejecting the offer because he understood that the RS-GP was not a competitive bike.

However, after noting the evolution of Noale’s prototype in the hands of Aleix Espargaró, Andrea agreed to test the bike, but the agreement with the Italians never came. When the split between Viñales and Yamaha was confirmed, Dovizioso became the most quoted for the vacancy.

“We are delighted that a star and talent like Andrea is joining the Yamaha line-up. We warmly welcome him to the Yamaha group as a very important member of our program,” said Jarvis, Yamaha Director. “We found ourselves in unprecedented circumstances this year that resulted in totally unprecedented problems with riders for both Yamaha teams. We went through unpredictable and unfortunate events, but we managed to turn these problems into new opportunities”, he continued.

“Andrea was away from MotoGP for a short sabbatical, but we are certain that a rider of his caliber will soon find the speed again. We are really looking forward to working with him as a member of the Yamaha satellite team and we will support him in any way we can,” he concluded.

MotoGP returns to the tracks next Sunday (19) for the San Marino and Riviera de Rimini GP. O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World of Motorspeed 2021.

