Yamaha confirms Morbidelli debut at Misano and hits by the end of 2023

▶️ Subscribe to the two GRAND PRIZE YouTube channels: GP | GP2

First, it was confirmation for the rest of the season. Now, Yamaha has announced that Franco Morbidelli will be the factory team’s MotoGP rider for the next two years, with a contract until the end of 2023. The Italian-Brazilian will debut with the team this weekend at the San Marino GP in Misano.

Morbidelli’s debut was brought forward due to the turbulent departure of Maverick Viñales after the Austrian GP, ​​accused of sabotaging the equipment. Franco, however, was not ready to take up the post, recovering from an injury to his left knee.

At Yamaha, Morbidelli will join former SRT teammate Fabio Quartararo. The Frenchman leads the MotoGP championship and is heading for the first title in the category with a hand. The two were partners on the satellite team in 2019 and 2020.

Franco Morbidelli and Yamaha directors close the deal for the next few years (Photo: Yamaha)

Check out the Grand Prix channel on YouTube.

Follow the Grand Prix on Twitter and on Instagram.

“I’m very satisfied and happy to start a new chapter with Yamaha this weekend. I’ve been trying to recover as quickly as possible for the final stretch of this championship. I wanted to make my comeback on a track that I know a lot and have great memories of, like Misano,” said Morbidelli. “I’m looking forward to getting on the bike and starting my journey with Yamaha,” he continued.

Lin Jarvis, head of Yamaha, also commented on Morbidelli’s arrival by the end of 2023. “First, I thank SRT for allowing Franco to fulfill his dream of riding the factory team ahead of schedule. Our original plan was to raise the pilot only in 2022, but quickly a chance appeared”, he pointed out.

“Naturally we are excited that Franco is back in the paddock and that he is well enough to race again. He will gradually find his shape, still recovering. The remainder of the 2021 season will help him find himself and get comfortable on the bike,” added the manager.

Franco Morbidelli ran the first half of the year with the SRT satellite team (Photo: SRT)

Morbidelli had to undergo surgery last June, just before the MotoGP vacation. The Rome-born pilot had already been experiencing knee discomfort, but delayed the operation until he was injured again during training. Thus, he needed a surgical intervention to treat an injury to the meniscus and the anterior cruciate ligament.

The initial forecast was for eight weeks of recovery, but Franco has been out of the tracks for the past 11 weeks. The return was expected for this week, at Misano, but the situation worried Yamaha, which even considered postponing the debut of the Italian-Brazilian.

Speaking to the press at Aragon, Rossi confirmed that Morbidelli will try to race at Misano, but made it clear that the pupil suffered a lot during his recovery. “Franco and Carlo [Casabianca, preparador físico da VR46] are fighting against time,” said Rossi. “It was a very serious operation and a tough rehabilitation”, he pointed out.

MotoGP returns to the tracks next Sunday (19) for the San Marino and Riviera de Rimini GP. O BIG PRIZE follows all the activities of the World of Motorspeed 2021.

READ TOO

# Bagnaia rises in a duel with Marc Márquez and wins in the best style in Aragon

# Marc Márquez still has a limiting injury, but remains a vigorous driver from before