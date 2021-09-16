“You are old enough to be his grandfather”

A scene involving Gabigol with Felipão in the second half of Flamengo’s victory over Grêmio, he marked Wednesday’s match at Maracanã. Before the 2×0 was accomplished with goals by Pedro, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil, the red-black forward was irritated with the stoppage of a play, kicked the ball out and started towards Felipão with a raised finger.

For the narrator Nilson César, from Rádio Jovem Pan, Gabigol showed a “tremendous” lack of education in acting like this with someone old enough to be his grandfather.

“A tremendous lack of education. Bad manners, tremendous lack of education. There are players who go far in their career if they had the least amount of guidance. Tremendous lack of education. Felipão is old enough to be his grandfather. Ridiculous behavior of Gabigol. It should go public to apologize to Felipão”, said Nilson, who then added:

Just before leaving the game, Gabigol got pistol with match interruption by the referee and argued with Felipão Follow Flamengo x Grêmio for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil ➡️ https://t.co/q50juiyW2I pic.twitter.com/3zxfXmtSnS — ge (@geglobe) September 16, 2021

“He is a man over 70 years old. Gabigol lacked education. He’s marrento, masked, he didn’t play anything for the Brazilian team. It’s not even because of Felipão’s curriculum, even because of his age. Attitude of a tomboy”, he completed.

Gabigol’s attitude, as expected, greatly irritated Grêmio fans – see here the repercussions on social networks. In the first game, won by Fla by 4×0 in the Arena, the striker had already provoked rival leaders and fans in the Arena by making a “5” gesture with his hands.

Classified, Flamengo will take Athletico in the semifinals of the Copa do Brasil. Grêmio now has only Brasileirão until December.