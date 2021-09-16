“You broke up the party”

Fernanda Medrado discovered that Liziane Gutierrez is the woman who went on the Internet after being caught making a shack with police officers at a clandestine party in São Paulo. “They ended the party,” said Medrado, recalling the case.

The party had about 400 guests in the midst of the new coronavirus pandemic (Covid-19). Liziane ordered the authorities to go “to the favela”. “Were you wearing a blue dress?”, asked Fernanda. Unceremoniously, she replied positively, “Yeah, it’s me.”

“In a blue dress?” the singer insisted. The model repeated yes. “And he said… ‘You guys ended the party, I don’t know what,’ she amended, who immediately put an end to the dawn’s remember.

The premiere of A Fazenda 2021

The reality show premiered this Tuesday (14) and had triumphant entries from the 20 pedestrians. Adriane Galisteu, the new presenter, presented the confined of the current season, which will run until December.

A truck was parked outside the headquarters and one participant at a time got out of the vehicle’s trunk. The order was as follows: Nego do Borel, Valentina Francavilla, Victor Pecoraro, Marina Ferrairi, Dynho Alves, Liziane Gutierrez, Erasmo Viana, Tati Quebra Barraco, Tiago Piquilo, Mussunzinho, Solange Gomes, Rico Melquiades, Mileide Mihaile, Gui Araújo, Aline Mineiro, Bil Araújo, Dayane Mello, MC Gui and Fernanda Medrado.

Fazenda 2021 goes on air from Monday to Saturday from 10:45 pm and on Sundays, from 11:15 pm.