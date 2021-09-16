Young girl kidnapped almost 14 years ago in Florida is reunited with her mother

Mother Angelica Vences-Salgado was reunited with daughter Jacqueline Hernández in the United States, on Friday (10), after 14 years. In 2007, the girl, who was 6 years old at the time, was kidnapped from the home where she lived with her mother in Florida.

According to the city police of Clermont, the young woman, who is currently 19, got in touch with her mother through social networks. In the message, Jacqueline said she was in Mexico and asked her mother to meet her in Texas, on the border between the two countries.

Soon after receiving the message, Angelica contacted the police so that investigators could verify that the young woman was indeed the daughter who had been kidnapped 14 years ago. In a joint plan, federal, state and local authorities were able to determine the girl’s identity and confirm that she was Angelica’s daughter.

“This is an excellent example of what can be accomplished when multiple law enforcement agencies and their respective communities work cooperatively and maintain open lines of communication,” said Charles Broadway, Clermort’s police chief.

According to information from the EFE agency, Jacqueline’s father, Pablo Henry Hernández, has a “current” arrest warrant as a suspect in the child’s kidnapping.

