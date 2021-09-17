10 Fun Facts About Spider-Man 3D Series

I recently talked here about Spider-Man: Unlimited Action, which I consider the most obscure and forgotten animation of the webhead. But there is another one, equally strange, and which just didn’t fall into oblivion and a feeling of collective delirium precisely because of the strange concept. it’s impossible to forget Spider-Man: The New Animated Series, 2003.

Shown on MTV and featuring a 3D animation but rendered in 2D that aged extremely badly, this series kind of served as a sequel to Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man movie, though it just didn’t fit and looked much more if inspire in the comics of the line Ultimate from Marvel. And today you will understand why this happened, in this video of 10 facts about Spider-Man: The New Animated Series.

10 – Creation

When Sony was working on the movie of the Spider man (2002) by Sam Raimi, the Adelaide Productions signed a contract with the studio to also develop a new animated series for TV. Series director and co-executive producer Audu Paden began working with one of Sony’s creative executives.

At that point, they brought in Brian Michael Bendis, who did a pilot script for the series that was considered bold, different and based on the comic he was writing at the time at Marvel, “Ultimate Spider-Man“. With the script by Bendis and some conceptual art ready, the series was bought by a channel. MTV thought everything was great and closed a deal to take the show to their network.

As the series was developed for MTV, the stories were finally free of censorship. For the first time in a Spider-Man series, characters were allowed to die on the screen and even let some (moderate) profanity through.

9 – The animation style

After the Adelaide Productions decided to make this animated series in computer graphics, they needed to figure out which studio could work with them. As Spider-Man is a popular character, several studios became interested in working on the project and open auditions were held. They wanted to know if the studio had the aesthetic and technical skills to get what they wanted in their art direction.

The animation ended up being managed by Mainframe Entertainment and is made using 3D computer animation technology and techniques, but rendered to look similar to traditional animation. According to a behind-the-scenes documentary at the DVD release, the plan was originally to animate the characters in traditional CG, but it was decided that the characters would look more interesting if rendered in 2D, in the traditional style of animation.

8 – Cinematic universe?

The series was originally conceived as an adaptation of the Ultimate Spider-Man comic book, which had been released by Brian Michael Bendis and Mark Bagley a short time ago and had been making success with a modernization of Spider-Man’s origins.

However, plans for the series changed when Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man (2002) proved to be a box office hit and Marvel decided to set the series during Peter Parker’s college years to prepare fans for Man -Spider 2. This spawned some bizarre situations, because although the characters allude to several events from the first movie, they are clearly not the same characters. Not only are their visuals completely different, the characters’ relationships are very different from cinema.

7 – King of Crime

Due to these differences, the most accepted theory is that the animation takes place in a completely new universe, but where the previous events happened just like in the first Sam Raimi movie. However, there are some fans who go even further in theories.

An example: The King of Crime appears in this series, and he is black and voiced by Michael Clarke Duncan, the same actor who had played the character in Daredevil’s movie that same year. Probably Marvel just found the actor’s interpretation interesting and thought it was cool to reprise it in the series, but that was enough for some fans (to this day) to believe that this series actually takes place in the same universe as the movie. demolisher by Ben Affleck.

6 – Spider’s eyes

The Spider-Man costume design is based on the Tobey Maguire film version, with some additional inspiration from some comics, especially the Ultimate Spider-Man designed by Mark Bagley. But the most striking aspect of this animation are the eyes.

Some designers forget, others end up overdoing it too much, but the fact is that Spider-Man’s mask eyes serve to show his feelings, since he’s always with his face hidden – and don’t be fooled, that’s a concept conceived since the creation of the character’s look, by artist Steve Ditko.

This animated series was the first to bring this element of the character to the screen, and as much as many people at the time found it strange how much the Spider’s eyes moved all the time, this was one of the most faithful aspects of the comics. This pioneering was important, as today we see that the Spider’s eyes are used to convey his feelings in all subsequent animations, especially in Spider-Man in the Spiderverse. Not only that, Tom Holland’s Spider-Man costume, which is a creation of Tony Stark, also has a special lens technology, which gives the viewer this feeling of emotions being conveyed by the mask.

5 – A new love interest

Peter Parker may just be a nerd, but he rocks hearts in comics. Mary Jane and Gwen are his most remembered loves, but he has also bonded with several other women throughout his history in comics, such as Betty Brant, Felicia Hardy, Michelle Gonzalez, Cindy Moon and Carlie Cooper, among others.

In this new animated series, since they needed to create a romance interest contract between Peter Parker and Mary Janes, the producers created a new character specifically for the show, Indira Daimonji, or Indy: which actually was kind of an amalgamation of Gwen Stacy and Betty Brant. The character showed an intense, extravagant and unabashed affection for Peter Parker, publicly pursuing the boy, much to Mary Jane’s dismay.

4 – No seniors here!

While the show was free of the bizarre censorship that plagued previous Spider-Man series, that’s not to say it got rid of crazy demands from executives. And in this case, MTV made an executive interference at the very least… curious.

According to the producers, the network completely disapproved of seniors, and in no way wanted seniors to appear in the series. That’s why we barely saw J. Jonah Jameson, who was still much younger in this version, and we didn’t see Aunt May at all (except for a photo in one episode). Another older character who was left out was Robbie Robertson. The explanation, according to executives, is that young people wouldn’t want to watch the series if they saw a lot of seniors. All right then.

3 – Deaths

This series was kind of a deconstruction of superhero cartoons. While most animated series avoided terms like death and blood, and would not let anyone die, here it is clearly shown that the villains are murderers who have no qualms about taking the lives of innocents to get what they want.

Villains also have reasons for what they do, and most are common thieves who happen to have equipment that allows them to stand up to Spider-Man, or are genuinely mentally unstable people with super powers that do a lot of damage in pursuit of their goals .

Spider-Man’s jokes are more tempered, his methods of preventing crime often lead to collateral damage, and he’s willing to break his “no-kill” code if the situation calls for it. And several villains actually end up dying, like Lagarto and Electro. This is a Spider-Man who doesn’t make a point of having an extensive villain gallery.

2 – The departure from Bendis

According to screenwriter Brian Michael Bendis, the network also disapproved of some stories he found very interesting. For example, Bendis wrote a story in which Peter Parker saw Rino attacking the city on TV, but he just couldn’t get there in time to face the villain, because whenever he was trying to get there, some personal problem would stop him.

The story served to show that Parker is not always able to leave his life and commitments to face the villain of the day. MTV however hated the idea, as it was said that Spider-Man is an infallible superhero and that he always needs to win. Fortunately, Bendis said more or less ‘Screw you, I have other things to do’ and the idea was used in the comics, in Ultimate Spider-Man #28.

1 – A melancholy ending

The series ends with the character Indy in a coma, from which she may never recover from, unwittingly caused by Spider-Man, Peter’s relationships with Mary Jane and Harry are more damaged than ever, Spider-Man is seen as a criminal across virtually all of New York City, which actually demands that he leave, and Peter stops being Spider-Man by putting his costume into a suitcase full of bricks and throwing it into the river.

A second season was planned, and would obviously resolve some of these events, but as is often the case with Spider-Man series, the cancellation was inevitable and those plans for a second season never materialized, with MTV deciding that the series was insufficient to justify a new season. But I think we can come to the conclusion that of all the interrupted series of Aranha, this one is certainly the one with the most melancholy and hopeless ending.