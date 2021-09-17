10 tech news to get you started for the day (17/09)

Good Morning! We have separated the main news from the world of Science and Technology for you to know everything that happened last Thursday (16). To check each news in full, just click on the links below.

1. Volcano in Canary Islands eruption alert could cause tsunami in Brazil. Dormant for decades, the Cumbre Vieja volcano in the Canary Islands has registered a rapid increase in the occurrence of earthquakes and seismic activity in recent days.

2. Everyone Hates Chris: actor complains about reactions from Brazilians on the networks. In recent days, a video of the actor talking about the amount of comments in Portuguese in his publications went viral on social media.

3. WhatsApp: update brings new colors, and change annoys users. The new version of WhatsApp features subtle changes to the app’s colors, but that was enough to generate user reviews.

4. Procon-SP asks for suspension of PIX and limit of R$500 per month. The agency wants the movements to be limited to R$ 500 per month until a security reinforcement is carried out in the PIX.

5. GoW Ragnarök: Cory Barlog explains the Nordic saga’s ending. Alongside the director of the new God of War, responsible for the 2018 game, he talks about the reason for ending the saga in two games.

6. Motorola launches Moto G50 5G in Brazil with promotional price. The new Moto G50 5G promises fast performance, features multiple cameras and a 90 Hz refresh rate screen.

7. Inspiration4: Find out about the launch of the SpaceX mission. See the details of history’s first civilian-only space mission!

8. Matrix Resurrections is postponed in Brazil and gets a new teaser; look! Film was pushed back nearly a week probably to not compete with the release of Spider-Man: No Return Home.

9. GoPro Hero 10 Black ships with twice the performance of Hero 9. This is the first GoPro processor update since the GP1 was released with GoPro Hero 6 Black in 2017.

10. 6 musical instruments you didn’t even know existed. Discover some of the most bizarre musical instruments created by mankind and learn how they are used.