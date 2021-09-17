4 Brazilians tell how they survived

Attention: The text contains details that can be considered disturbing

At least 17 people are still missing 20 days after a boat wrecked while illegally transporting passengers from Amapá to French Guiana.

Four Brazilians who survived the accident spent days at sea before being found. Three men swam to a desert island, where they made a raft to cross to the mainland, and a woman floated for days before being found near a harbor (read more below).

Guyanese authorities have also located the bodies of three possible victims of the accident, but they have yet to be identified.

The boat left the municipality of Oiapoque (AP) on August 28 towards Cayenne, the largest city in French Guiana. The forecast was that the trip would take about six hours, but the vessel sank in Guyanese waters at sea.

According to local authorities, there were 24 people on the vessel, including 17 men and seven women. Many passengers were Brazilians who were looking to work in the French overseas territory – some of them in gold mines. There were also two Haitians in the group.

Last Friday (10), the Federal Police arrested two Brazilian men in Amapá accused of brokering the trip. PF delegate Janine Henrique Bastos tells BBC News Brasil that passengers had been looking to work in French Guiana for a while to save money.

Opportunity Search

The search for opportunities in the French territory by Brazilians intensified from the 1980s onwards and mainly attracts residents of Amapá, Pará and Maranhão.

Accidents involving Brazilians who try to illegally enter the neighboring territory have been taking place for about 20 years, says Social Sciences professor Manoel de Jesus de Souza, from the Federal University of Amapá (Unifap). He believes that this is mainly due to the difficulties in traveling legally to French Guiana.

He says it is easier for a Brazilian to travel to the French capital, Paris, than to neighboring French Guiana. “Brazil and France have a good relationship, but this good relationship ends when the subject is French Guiana”, says the professor.

Carlos Almeida and his wife Karine Oliveira (center) beside her mother, Jeane: the three are missing in a shipwreck Image: PERSONAL FILE

Souza, who has been studying the migration of Brazilians to French Guiana since 2004, explains that in order to fly to Paris, Brazilians only need to present a passport, with no need for a visa. Entry into French Guiana requires a visa, issued by the French embassy in Brasília.

“It’s a very big protocol, almost impossible. It’s necessary to invest a lot to get to French Guiana in a legal way”, he says.

In the current context, legal entry into neighboring territory becomes even more difficult because the border between Brazil and French Guiana is closed because of the pandemic. Since then, only people with a French passport and family members can access the territory.

For many, the only option is to take a risk on illegal boat trips. The boats depart from the Oiapoque River to its mouth and, upon reaching the Atlantic, follow the coast to Cayenne.

The report found that the value of the trip usually varies according to the amount of cargo that the person was carrying. The charge starts at around R$1,000.

work in mines

The vessel that sank on Aug. 28 was being used for the first time, says delegate Bastos. According to her, the boat, known in the region as the cataraia, was not suitable for navigation at sea, “much less for the amount of people and goods present”.

For those who flocked to the vessel for mining, the trip represented the search for resources for a better life. One of those people was 57-year-old Maria da Conceição Silva, who, according to her relatives, had been preparing for that moment for two months.

According to the family, she had already worked in other mines, including in French Guiana — but at other times she had followed land routes.

Maria da Conceição wanted to save money at the gold mine to build kitchenettes Image: PERSONAL FILE

“It was the first time that she would cross the sea,” says accountant Ana Clara Silva, one of the woman’s daughters.

Family members report that Maria wanted to work as a cook at the mine and also planned to sell goods, such as clothing and cosmetics, in the region.

Her goal, who lived in Boa Vista (RR), was to get money to build kitchenettes. “That would be my mother’s retirement”, says Ana Clara.

Carlos Almeida, 22, and Karine Oliveira, 18, were on the same vessel. The couple dreamed of buying their first property. They lived in a relative’s house, in Turilândia, Maranhão, and wanted to gain their own residence.

Family members tell that Carlos asked for R$ 2,000 from an uncle and said he would go to French Guiana. He had no experience with mining, but, according to relatives, his partner had family members who had already worked in this area.

The couple went to French Guiana along with her sister Jessica, 22, and her mother, Jeane, 43.

“They believed that there (in French Guiana) they would earn very well. They were deceived and left everything here. We only found out the day they boarded that they were going there. In the following days, a rumor began about the accident and the The family started to despair, but we only knew that it had happened after eight days”, says beautician Ivanilde Almeida, Carlos’ aunt.

The survivors

According to the delegate, the boat landed on an island in the middle of the way, because the sea was rough during the trip.

“They continued their journey and, arriving near Cayenne, the sea was even more agitated. And then, due to the fact that the canoe was heavy, a strong wave made it sink,” says the delegate.

She says that there were no vests for all passengers. “Some people clung to goods that were floating and washed away,” he says.

The delegate says that three passengers managed to swim to a deserted island. There, “they survived as shipwrecked,” she says, and built a raft to try to reach the mainland.

Two left in the makeshift boat and managed to reach Cayenne, where they asked for help to rescue the passenger who had stayed on the island.

The three, whose names were not revealed, testified to the French Guiana police and were released.

Another passenger grabbed a buoy and spent hours adrift before being spotted by a pleasure boat in an access channel to the port of Kourou, about 60 km from Cayenne.

She was deported to Brazil and deposed to the Federal Police. In an audio shared on social networks, which a source confirmed to the report that was recorded by the survivor, the woman reported moments of panic.

According to her, a lot of water began to enter the boat during the night, until the shipwreck occurred.

The survivor said she spent days at sea. She said that she could only see a multitude of water and saw no sign of land nearby.

She reported that she survived because of the vest she was currently wearing. According to the woman, most were without the safety item on the vessel because there were few units.

The survivor commented that, at first, she spent a period with two other women, one of them was Maria da Conceição, who was also on the boat. The three were with floating objects, according to the survivor, and supported themselves on this to avoid drowning.

At one point while the three were together, as the survivor reported to acquaintances, the waves intensified, the other two women were taken to one part and the survivor to another.

Alone, the survivor claims to have spent another period at sea, clinging to a buoy. She reported that she was screaming for help so that someone could find her. According to her, a launch with Frenchmen located and rescued her.

In a statement, Guyanese authorities cite the case of this survivor when reporting that they saw “a woman clinging to a buoy” days after the shipwreck.

The other two women who were with her are still missing.

“The survivor told me that when she boarded the boat (after being rescued) she said she knew there were more survivors in that region, but I don’t know why they didn’t look for more people”, says Ana Clara, Maria da Conceição’s daughter.

“I think there was great neglect both from French Guiana and from the Brazilian side,” adds Ana. She and her relatives believe that Maria could be found nearby if they searched for her as soon as they located the survivor.

waiting for answers

The relatives of the boat’s occupants live days of anguish and despair for information about them. They met in a WhatsApp group in which they report the difficulties in getting answers from French authorities and demand support from Brazilian entities in the searches.

Relatives of disappeared people went to Oiapoque in search of support so that they can carry out maritime searches in the region. However, they did not get authorization.

“We, relatives, are asking for help from the French government and also from the Brazilian government. We can’t go on like this without answers. Even if they tried to enter illegally, we want to know what really happened,” says Ivanilde, who he had no information about his nephew, his wife, or her relatives on the boat.

“Every day we cry more and more and there is no one to help us. They don’t let us search the islands in the region, they don’t authorize us to do anything. I stay in this impasse, I call everywhere and no one does nothing,” asserts Ana Clara, daughter of Maria da Conceição.

“Although these people are there clandestinely, they are still Brazilians. The Brazilian government does nothing. There have been several days without answers and nobody does anything. And according to the information, (the Guyaneses) only did two days of searches at sea and that’s what it was,” adds Ana Clara.

According to Guyanese authorities, searches for shipwrecked people were carried out on August 31 and September 1st. But there are no details on whether new procedures were made to try to locate the vessel’s occupants later.

In a statement, local authorities claim that the Public Ministry of Cayenne has opened an inquiry to investigate the case.

So far, there is confirmation that, in addition to the survivors, three bodies were found that were decomposing and have not yet been identified. Genetic materials were collected from relatives of the vessel’s occupants to discover the victims’ identities.

The Brazilian government justifies that it does not search because the wreck was in French territory.

In a note to the BBC, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that, through its consulate in Cayenne, it is following the episode “with attention and has maintained coordination with local authorities about the incident”.

“Itamaraty’s consular network is available to provide all the necessary assistance, respecting current international treaties and local legislation.”

According to the ministry’s estimate, 72,300 Brazilians live in French Guiana, which has about 294,000 inhabitants.

Half of the Brazilians who live in the neighboring territory work in mines, while the other half are dedicated to services in cities, such as carpentry, mechanics and construction, says professor Manoel de Jesus de Souza, who is studying the subject.

“Everyone who emigrates to French Guiana has the dream of being able to save good money, make an investment in Brazil and change their lives,” he says. As the territory’s currency is the euro, migration tends to grow in times of devaluation of the real, such as the current one.

For Souza, the fight against accidents in displacements requires that “the Brazilian state is more present in the region, inspecting more, so that the bridge (which links Oiapoque to French Guiana, inaugurated in 2017) serves as a model of integration and not just a white elephant in the middle of the Amazon forest”.

“While they make it difficult for Brazilians to enter, risky departures will be constant,” he says.