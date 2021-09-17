46 million live in homes without income from work in Brazil, says Ipea – 17/09/2021 – Market

The pandemic has increased the percentage of households without work income in Brazil, and the situation has not yet fully recovered. This is what indicates a study released this Friday (17) by Ipea (Institute for Applied Economic Research).

In the second quarter of 2021, the proportion of households without income from work was estimated at 28.5% — almost three in ten. In practice, the percentage means that 46 million people survived in homes without money obtained through professional activities, estimates the researcher from Ipea Sandro Sacchet, author of the study.

Support, in these cases, can come from resource transfer programs, such as emergency aid, pensions and pensions.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, before the pandemic, the proportion was lower, at 23.54%, equivalent to 36.5 million people. In other words, during the crisis, the total number of Brazilians in this situation registered an increase of approximately 9.5 million people.

The proportion of families without income from work reached, in the second quarter of 2020, the mark of 31.56%. The percentage lost steam then, although it is still at a high level.

“Hirings should increase with the movement this end of year. The question is to see at what level the percentage will stabilize later or not”, says Sacchet.

The study was produced from data from the Pnad Contínua (Continuous National Household Sample Survey). PNAD is made by the IBGE (Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics).

In general terms, Ipea concludes that there was in the labor market “a strong initial impact of the pandemic and a slow recovery, which was still incomplete” until the period of analysis.

According to the study, the average habitual income of employed workers, in real terms, decreased by 6.6% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

The movement, however, is “just the opposite” of what was observed at the beginning of the pandemic, “when the usual income showed an accelerated growth”, says the survey.

This happened because, at the beginning of the health crisis, the loss of occupations concentrated in vacancies with lower pay, in sectors such as construction, commerce and accommodation and food, in addition to affecting employees without a formal contract and mainly self-employed workers.

Thus, the professionals who remained occupied at the time were those with relatively higher income, according to the survey. The situation ended up pushing up the average earnings with work.

The scenario now differs. With the return of informal and self-employed workers to the market, the usual income, on average, starts to fall.

The effective income, the one that actually went into the worker’s pocket, rose 0.9% in the second quarter of 2021, compared to the same period last year, the worst moment of the crisis in the labor market.