5 bikes that cost less than versions of the new iPhone 13; choose yours – 16/09/2021

Apple this week announced its new line of cell phones. The new iPhone 13 – there are four models in total – have prices ranging from R$ 6,599 to R$ 15,499. Values ​​more than enough to buy a scooter or a motorcycle and save fuel or leave the crowded public transport behind.

Impressed by the exorbitant prices of Apple’s new cell phone, I decided to research which motorcycle models it is possible to buy with that amount. In some cases, like the iPhone 13 Max Pro, with 1TB of memory, you can almost take two Honda Pop 110i’s home.

Check out five options to buy your first motorcycle or exchange for a new one instead of buying a new cell phone.

Honda Pop 110i or iPhone 13 mini?

With the smallest screen, the 128GB iPhone 13 mini starts at R$6,599. But with so much meme and video that we receive every day in motorcycle groups, the ideal is a smartphone with more memory. If you choose the iPhone 13 mini 256 GB, which costs R$ 7,599, you can already go out there riding a Pop 110i.

Honda Pop 110i Image: Disclosure

With an injected engine, of 110 cc, Honda’s cheapest model has a four-speed rotary transmission. Very simple, the motor scooter has drum brakes on both wheels, with a combined system, but runs up to 50 km/liter of gasoline and arrives faster than the bus.

More Storage or a Biz?

How about replacing the 512 GB of storage on the iPhone 13, top of the mini version, priced at R$ 9,599, for a Honda Biz 110i, priced at R$ 8,900? The engine is the same as the Pop, but the transmission has a semi-automatic clutch, in other words, you only have to step on the pedal to change gears.

Honda Biz 110i for R$ 8,900 Image: Disclosure

Not to mention that Biz’s design is much more charming and the scooter still has space under the seat. In the compartment, there is even a 12V socket, for you to charge your old iPhone.

Scooter costs less than iPhone 13 512GB

If instead of spending R$ 10,599 on the iPhone 13 512 GB which has a bigger screen, 6.1 inches, and more storage capacity, you can buy a scooter, like the Yamaha Neo 125, sold for R$ 10,142.

Yamaha Neo: 125cc scooter costs R$ 10,142 Image: Disclosure

The Neo 125 cc, like most scooters, is easy to ride, as it has a CVT automatic transmission, which simply accelerates and brakes. The Yamaha model also has 14-inch wheels, front disc brakes and LED headlamps. How about riding the scooter around instead of switching phones? And there’s still some money left to buy a new helmet.

iPhone Pro you can buy a CG Fan

The best-selling motorcycle in Brazil, the Honda CG 160 Fan won design new, recently. Sold for R$11,760, the CG Fan is cheaper than the 512GB iPhone Pro (R$12,499).

With the Honda CG 160 Fan 2022 you can earn some money as a delivery person, instead of buying a cell phone Image: Disclosure

Would you choose the cell phone with the fastest processor and more features or the street bike, which can be used both to get around and to work as a delivery boy? Equipped with a 160 cc dual-fuel engine, five-speed gearbox, light alloy wheels and front disc brakes, you can even travel around by motorcycle with the new CG 160 Fan.

Moto trail is cheaper than the iPhone Pro Max

Those who enjoy traveling to national parks or riding a motorcycle on land can purchase a renewed Honda Bros 160, priced at R$ 14,600, instead of buying the iPhone 13 Pro Max, with a 6.7-inch screen, 1 TB, and all features you are entitled to on your smartphone.

With the new Honda Bros 160 2022, which costs less than the top-of-the-line iPhone, you can even venture around Image: Disclosure

Third best-selling motorcycle in Brazil, the Bros 160 has a 19-wheel rim at the front and long-haul suspensions, to face the city’s bumpy road or even an adventure on land.

If you want another brand, you can opt for the Yamaha Crosser 150 instead of the top-of-the-line cell phone from Apple, which still has a spare change for traveling. The trail has 150 cc, but has ABS brakes on the front wheel and is sold from R$ 14,720.