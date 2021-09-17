6 foods that improve the feeling of well-being







tryptophan wellness foods Photo: Shutterstock / Sport Life

Foods, when well selected, can be a great source of emotional physical well-being. The pandemic caused by the coronavirus has impacted the way of life across the planet. Many people became more sedentary and began to discount food problems. Not that this wasn’t already a worldwide problem, but it is a fact that Covid-19 has further boosted the unruly lifestyle.

The fear of being contaminated or losing loved ones, associated with confinement, can also generate some mental disorders. Which usually manifest themselves in the form of anxiety and depression. However, what some people may not know is that food can be a natural source to avoid these problems.

According to Adriana Stavro, nutritionist at Centro Universitário São Camilo, tryptophan – a substance easily found in some foods – can help in the feeling of well-being.

“Serotonin synthesis depends on tryptophan concentrations in the brain. As serotonin is involved in the regulation of mood and anxiety, low serotonin levels may contribute to increased anxiety and depression. As serotonin availability depends on serotonin intake. tryptophan, the dietary sources of this amino acid are seen as essential for good mental health and well-being,” says the expert.

To help people looking for a mental improvement in eating, Stavro also listed the main sources of tryptophan. Check out:

1. Banana – Fruit rich in fiber, potassium and vitamins. In addition to being relatively cheap, bananas can also be found in almost all markets in Brazil.

2. Fish – According to the nutritionist, salmon, trout, sardines, tuna and herring, in addition to having good amounts of tryptophan, also provide essential fats, such as omega-3, which the body cannot produce

3. Dairy products – Milk, cheese and yogurt are rich foods tryptophan, calcium and magnesium. In addition, yogurts, especially those containing probiotics, help balance the intestinal microbiota. According to Stavro, the intestine is responsible for the production of about 90% to 95% of the body’s serotonin. So keeping it in balance is important for emotional health.

4. Chickpeas – In addition to tryptophan, the legume also has a high concentration of vitamins B6 and B9, which, according to the nutritionist, act in the production of neurotransmitters related to well-being.

5. 70% chocolate – The typical milk chocolate, in this case, is not valid. But the bitter, with at least 70% cocoa, is rich in tryptophan. According to Stavro, the more cocoa in the composition, the better for mental health.

6. Honey – Honey is also a source of tryptophan, with a calming action that induces a feeling of well-being. According to the expert, the food produced by bees is still a source of fructooligosaccharides, which help to promote the balance of bacteria in the gastrointestinal tract. Honey also collaborates with a better neuroendocrine regulation, favoring the sensation of pleasure and disposition.