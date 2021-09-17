6th installment will be paid from this week; know how to consult

With emergency aid scheduled to end in October 2021, the government is already beginning to make the payment of the 6th and penultimate installment feasible. This week, payments start for whoever you are. beneficiary of Bolsa Família and the final number of the NIS (Social Identification Number) follows.

Transfers to this public begin this Friday (9/17). The other recipients of the program receive as of next Tuesday, September 21st. With this, all beneficiaries will have the amounts credited until October 19, counting the release for withdrawals.

The expectation is that the 7th installment will start on October 18th for Bolsa Família beneficiaries. The end of the program may coincide with the beginning of Brazil Aid, which will tend to replace Bolsa Família itself.

How to consult the 6th installment of emergency aid

To access payment information, the beneficiary can access the Caixa Tem application (for those who are already on receipt) or through the Dataprev website to analyze the forecast. At Caixa Tem, it is necessary to log in to the application, for those who have already downloaded it, and click on check balance.

Another possibility is to check the benefit on the Dataprev website. For this, it will be necessary to fill in the requested data: CPF; full name, mother’s name (if you don’t have it, just click on the “Unknown Mother” box) and date of birth. Then click on “I’m not a robot” and “Submit”.

On the next page, there will be the approval or not of the benefit and credit forecast in the beneficiary’s account. In cases of cancellation, it is possible to carry out the contestation on the same page. It is noteworthy that not all cases offer the possibility of contesting the denial.