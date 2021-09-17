7 Strengthening Exercises to Do at Home







Street race Photo: Shutterstock / Sport Life

Street running has always been one of the favorite physical activities among Brazilians. Easy, simple and effective. Thus, we can briefly define sport, which is also associated with an improvement in quality of life, both physical and mental. Many start running just to lose weight and end up falling in love with the incredible results of the sport.

The benefits are numerous, especially now, during the pandemic. Even with the advance of vaccination and the opening of some gyms, exercising outdoors is still the safest way to perform a physical activity.

“The chances of you being contaminated by Covid-19 are very remote because there is a dilution in the number of viral particles per square meter. By doing outdoor activities you will have a nice caloric expenditure without being indoors like in gyms where you can be close to people who may be contaminated and asymptomatic,” says surgeon Fábio Viegas, president of the Brazilian Society of Bariatric and Metabolic Surgery (SBCBM).

And there’s nothing better than setting aside a few hours of the day to run and enjoy nature – whether in a park, a square, or on the beach. Or even for those who don’t have enough time to move around, a walk around the neighborhood can already be the solution to escape from sedentary lifestyle. However, it is necessary to be careful with physical conditioning so as not to be susceptible to injuries that can hinder the development of street running.

“The muscle strengthening training for running offers gains in strength, body control, increased muscle tone, in addition to preventing injuries and improving performance as a result of this work”, says Diego Lopez, technical director of Trilopez Assessoria Esportiva, in São Paulo.

The specialist helped us to list 7 good home exercises for muscle strengthening in street running. Check out:

1. Jump with exchange of support: in a slump position (one leg in front and one leg in back), raise the arm opposite the front leg. With a jump, change the position of your arms and legs. It’s good because the jump, associated with the weights, increases the muscular power of the legs.

2. Unilateral hip lift: lying on the mat, raise one leg at a 45° angle. The other should have the knee bent. With your torso flat on the floor, place a dumbbell (with a load that doesn’t overload your lower back) just below the navel line. Raise your torso, keeping your legs in the same position, alternating sides.

3. Board: stand on all fours (tips of your feet and hands on the dumbbells, which should be on the floor) and keep your spine as straight as possible. Avoid relaxing your abdomen or bending your lower back so you don’t lose the function of the movement. Stay in this position for 15s to 30s. Dumbbells are important in this movement as they increase the action of the stabilizing muscles in the shoulder. By holding them, you don’t have direct contact with the floor, putting more strain on your forearm muscles.

4. Abdominal with twist: lying down with your knees bent, lift your torso and twist on each side. Then return to the starting position and do the same for the other side. It’s good because, like the exercise on the board, it strengthens the core.

5. Squat: Standing with your legs slightly apart, tilt your lower back, lowering your buttocks just below the navel line. You can keep your arms relaxed with your little weights, or you can raise them to shoulder height.

6. Sink: do the same starting position as the jump with shifting support – place one leg in front of the other and bend your knees. Interleave. Important: the back leg must be bent at the ankle of the front leg.

7. Advance: similar to sinking, the difference is that the starting position is aligned, with the legs slightly apart. Place one leg in front of the other, keeping your knee bent at hip height.

Do 3 sets of 15 reps each (except the isometric board, in which you should stay still in the position for between 15s and 30s).