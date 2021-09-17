‘A Fazenda 13’: Bil pins Karol Conká and singer reacts with supposed indirection | Television



Bil Araújo and Karol Conká had a troubled relationship during ‘BBB21’ – Reproduction/TV Globo

Published 9/16/2021 5:59 PM

Rio – Confined in “A Fazenda 13”, Arcrebiano once again criticized rapper Karol Conká, recalling his relationship with the rapper during his short stay at “BBB 21”. Before long, Bil’s comments ended up on the internet and fans of the artist were convinced that the artist took notice of the statements after Karol posted a tweet with a laughing emoji.

“In the beginning, that woman was such a funny person that she captivated the entire house. […] But she couldn’t hold on to the character,” said Bil Araújo in conversation with other pedestrians. To Mussunzinho, the model went off: “Being human doesn’t do what she did. They were extremely heavy things.”

On the first day of the reality series on Record, Arcrebiano recalled his experience in “Big Brother Brasil” and even referred to Karol Conká as “the other one there”. “I don’t regret anything. That thing there led me to a learning experience for life that is surreal. People who did mean to me, I don’t wish them harm under any circumstances. Not even to anyone else there, under any circumstances. It’s God in the heart and life that follows,” said the model.