A man claims to be the son of Agnaldo Timóteo and asks for a DNA test

A man who claims to be the son of Agnaldo Timóteo filed a paternity suit and a request for a DNA test. The singer died in April this year, aged 84, as a result of covid-19.

Wanted by UOL, lawyer Sidnei Lobo Pedroso, who is the inventor of the artist and legal guardian of his adopted daughter, said he was notified of the case about a week ago.

According to Sydney, the man claims that his mother had an occasional relationship with Agnaldo. However, when she gave birth, she abandoned her son in the maternity ward. So he was adopted by a local nurse.

The birth mother is dead, the nurse is dead. At [petição] Initial says that he is very humble, that he did not approach Agnaldo for fear of being rejected or rejected. Now, because of everything that has been reported, he felt motivated to file the aforementioned lawsuit. explained the lawyer

Responsible for the singer’s inventory, Sidnei said he was in a hurry to carry out the DNA test, so that the process does not harm the artist’s division of assets.

I, as an inventor, have to resolve this as quickly as possible in order to get the inventory going. affirmed

Recently, Keyty Evelyn, the 14-year-old daughter of Agnaldo Timóteo, had the adoption process concluded in court. With that, the girl became the owner of 50% of the inheritance left by the singer.