Accused of being a copy of Genshin Impact, MMORPG The Legend of Neverland is announced for global release this year ⋆

Previously, I’ve published here about The Legend of Neverland, an MMORPG that drew attention for bringing “some very similar elements”, which some prefer to call a copy, to the world-renowned Genshin Impact, dto miHoyo. New information, brought by analyst Daniel Ahmad, reveals that ByteDance, owner of Tiktok, acquired the rights to publish the game in China. The title toom was recently released in Southeast Asia, and is also expected to be released globally later this year.

Developed by GameArk Global, The Legend of Neverland, as soon as it was announced for the first time, aroused the interest of players and became involved in several controversies, accused of being another clone of Genshin Impact. In short, the title features almost everything that is present in miHoYo’s game, from similar combat mechanics, open world exploration where players can swim, climb and glide; and even similar places, like the title’s starting city, which is very reminiscent of Genshin Impact’s starting city, Mondstadt.

If that wasn’t enough, the promotional images for The Legend of Neverland are also very similar to the images used to promote Genshin Impact. The developer was even accused of using the same images from the miHoYo game, but making some changes. In the game trailer, which you can see below, you can see several similarities with Genshin Impact. The main difference, however, is that The Legend of Neverland is an MMORPG. In other words, the game has everything to attract players who wanted to see a Genshin Impact in a massively multiplayer world.