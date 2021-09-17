Accused of setting up a financial pyramid, they even maintained a computer ‘farm’ in Paraguay to simulate bitcoin operations

RIO – The Rio Civil Police’s Defrauds Precinct (DDEF) has indicted five suspects of being part of a gang accused of maintaining a financial pyramid scheme that co-opted victims in various parts of the Rio de Janeiro capital and even in other states. In all, according to the investigators, the group received at least R$ 14 million, from hundreds of people who contributed from smaller amounts to thousands of reais at once, hoping to obtain very high returns achieved from supposed cryptocurrency transactions.

Luiz Gustavo Santos de Pontes Galvanho, Max Moreira Quintino, Raphael Ramiro Cardoso de Lacerda, Thiago Achilles de Souza Braga and Wesley Sousa Aragão were arrested by the specialist. They are responsible for the crimes of embezzlement, criminal association and crimes against the popular economy. None of them had previous stints with the police.

To investors, the group claimed that it carried out operations in what is known as bitcoin mining, a process that demands a great technological apparatus. The gang even maintained “mining farms”—power stations made up of dozens of modern computers—in Paraguay, because of the lower cost of electricity. For the police, however, it was all a facade, in order to give an aura of legality to criminal activity.

Thiago Achilles de Souza Braga in a room with computers that, for the police, served only as a facade Photo: Reproduction

According to DDEF, the group promised exorbitant profits to the co-opted clients, but it was the entry of new members that allowed the continuity of the scheme, characterizing the financial pyramid. In addition, promised payments were often only made for a maximum of two or three months, leaving victims at a huge loss.

— A lot of people took out loans to get in, or they gave everything they had to these criminals, who have a huge structure, with several employees. They even approached the victims personally – explains delegate Alan Luxardo, head of the specialist.

According to Luxardo, Luiz Gustavo Calvanho was the brain of the operation and head of the gang. The other four indictees were responsible for managing the gang’s cells, each co-opting more clients. People lower in the group hierarchy even received commissions when they brought new victims into the scheme.

On social media, Calvanho used to boast a life of luxury, with photos of international travel and high-value goods such as imported cars. For Luxardo, the style of the posts helped to attract interested parties. The profiles, however, ended up being deleted from the internet. Police suspect that the gang leader may have fled permanently to Dubai, in the United Arab Emirates, after learning that he was being investigated.

According to DDEF, although the first investigation was concluded with the indictment of the five suspects, other investigations are ongoing. With the investigation dismantled, the main objective now is to detect other companies involved in the fraud.