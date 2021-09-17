Activision Blizzard Employees File New Legal Process

In a further development of the battle between Activision Blizzard and its employees, who went to social media and organized strikes to draw attention to abusive conduct in the workplace, the company is now being accused of committing unfair practices and has been sued again in court.

As determined by the Deputy, the documentation of the new process suggests that the company “repeatedly engaged in unfair conduct by threatening its employees.” The document also accuses the company of prohibiting employees from commenting or discussing investigations regarding salaries, as well as working hours and conditions.

According to the text, Activision Blizzard would be maintaining “excessively broad policies regarding social media”, applying these policies to employees who participated in protected combined activities, probably referring to the strike recently organized by the employees.

Employees organized a stoppage and protested abusive practices at Activision BlizzardSource: Bloomberg/Reproduction

According to the document, the company is also accused of coercing and “threatening or applying disciplinary measures to employees who participated in protected combined activities”, having also allegedly monitored and interrogated employees who participated in such activities.

In addition, Activision Blizzard is allegedly retaliating against employees who have spoken out on issues relating to workplace issues.

According to VG247, the gaming giant would be giving negative feedback to collaborators who until then were rated positively. The site suggests that the company may be preparing to fire these employees, and the negative reviews could be an attempt to justify the layoffs and avoid problems with unions.

Employees express discontent and demand actions in front of the companySource: Twitter/Reproduction

Previously, Activision Blizzard was sued by the State of California, in the United States, which accused the company of allowing a culture of “fraternity” in the work environment, alluding to social groups organized in US colleges. In the country, fraternities are often associated with sexist and prejudiced practices.

The company seems to be struggling to deal with the whole situation regarding issues in the workplace, having recently hired a new Human Resources Manager. The change could be a step in the right direction, as one of the employees’ complaints was that not even the company’s HR offered help in cases of prejudice and harassment.