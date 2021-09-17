Adson goes to the game? Check out Corinthians’ likely squad to face América-MG, for the Brasileirão

Timão is in sixth place in the Brazilian Championship, with 29 points, and comes from two draws in recent weeks, against Juventude and Atlético-GO.

Next Sunday (19), the Corinthians receives América-MG at Neo Química Arena, at 6:15 pm (Brasilia time), for the 21st round of the Brazilian championship. In sixth place in the table, Timão is looking to win again after two draws against Juventude and Atlético-GO, and consolidate itself once and for all in the top block of Brasileirão’s table.

This Thursday (16), the team trained at CT Joaquim Grava, and, for the first time, coach Sylvinho will have at his disposal the four players who were hired in the last transfer window. Check out the likely lineup: Cassius; Fagner, Gil, João Victor and Fábio Santos; Gabriel, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Willian, Roger Guedes and Jô.

On the other hand, a certain embezzlement is the attacker Adson, which had been standing out before the arrival of the new Timon reinforcements. He suffered a tough entry by Thiago Heleno in the match against Athletico, and had a trauma to his right leg, as well as a knee ligament injury, and has been out of the team ever since.

Last Tuesday (14), when the entire squad was off, Adson presented himself to the Corinthians CT to treat the injury. The same did the midfielder Renato Augusto, who suffered a knock in the match against Atlético-GO. The shirt 8, however, is quoted to start the duel against América-MG between the holders.

The big expectation this weekend is for the debut of Willian. The shirt 10 would play last Sunday (12), but an intervention by ANVISA forced him to fulfill the rest of the time that should be made the 15-day quarantine, as he came from the United Kingdom. It will also be Timão’s reunion with Vágner Mancini, months after he left.