After an ugly fight, Sergio Marone criticizes Mario Frias again: “Sonso”

Sergio Marone follow with a sharp tongue on social networks. Critic of President Jair Bolsonaro (no party), the actor once again released criticism and questions to the Federal Government’s Special Secretary for Culture, Mario Cold.

The artist said that the former actor is aware that unfamous theater, circus, singer and other artists need financial assistance. However, according to him, Mario is not understanding the importance of the bill.

“Yes they [os ignorantes] they think culture is made only with a global artist and famous singer. On the other hand, the secretary of culture who tried an artistic career knows very well, even though he has never done theatre. Are you playing dumb or is it a matter of character? The 2 things?”, wrote the presenter, too.

Previously, the two actors exchanged barbs on the same social network, after the politician took a stand against the bill that will bear the name of Paulo Gustavo.

The project, which had a vote postponed by the Senate, intends to provide financial support to the cultural sector in states and municipalities. Government members, however, have shown themselves against him.

“That leaves a lot of your former colleagues starving. I understand your bitterness for not having pursued an artistic career, but understand. If it weren’t for her blue eyes, I’d never have a chance on TV.” declared the presenter of SBT, on Twitter.

Sergio Marone’s speech came after the special secretary of culture resorted to social media to take a stand against a bill that bears the name of the late comedian Paulo Gustavo.

For those on the outside, the PL in question has as its goal the allocation of approximately R$ 3.8 billion to encourage culture, as a way to alleviate the losses brought by the pandemic to the sector.

On the subject, Frias said the following: “Today, the Paulo Gustavo bill will be voted on in the Senate. An absurdity that will transform the federal government into a compulsory withdrawal ATM”.

“This law will allocate 4 billion reais annually for states to decide the destination of this resource. I’m radically against!”, he then stated.

