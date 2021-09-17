After Paes’ lobbying, Rio’s Health Department releases Vasco’s fans in São Januário on Sunday | soccer

In a press conference this Friday morning, the Health Secretary, Daniel Soranz confirmed the release of the participation of fans in Vasco’s next game, in São Januário, on Sunday. Present at the event, which took place at the Rio Operations Center, Mayor Eduardo Paes, a supporter of cruzmaltino, joked by stating that he “lobbyed” for the authorization. The measure was taken after the city’s positive assessment of the match between Flamengo and Grêmio, last Wednesday, which served as a test event for the presence of the public in football matches in the city.

– We will have other test events in town. There is Vasco, who was released today. Filed yesterday but was released today – confirmed Soranz.

1 of 3 São Januário before Vasco x Brasil-RS, for the Série B do Brasileiro — Photo: Hector Werlang São Januário before Vasco x Brasil-RS, for the Série B do Brasileiro — Photo: Hector Werlang

Last Thursday, Vasco asked the city hall for authorization to receive its fans on Sunday, in São Januário, when it faces Cruzeiro. At the beginning of the press conference, before the Secretary of Health confirmed the release, Mayor Eduardo Paes played with the case:

– The most important should happen on Sunday, God willing, the Health Department will release the game of the most important of all, Vascão. I’m doing my public lobbying,” he said.

Even with the release of City Hall, however, Vasco also needs the decision of the Technical Council of Series B at CBF, which will be held this Friday afternoon. At the meeting, the conditions for the return of fans to the competition stadiums will be defined.

Test event: Flamengo x Grêmio

Last Wednesday, Flamengo took 6,446 to Maracanã to watch the duel against Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil. Although the match had some crowding points, in general, the club and City Hall considered that the protocols were followed, which gave rise to new matches with the presence of fans. At the press conference, Mayor Eduardo Paes praised the conduct of the red-black leadership regarding sanitary protocols:

2 of 3 Torcida do Flamengo gathers in Maracanã sector in the match against Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: André Durão Flamengo fans gather in the Maracanã sector in the match against Grêmio, for the Copa do Brasil — Photo: André Durão

– I had personal guarantees from President Landim that this would be treated as a top priority and with a lot of organization by the Clube de Regatas do Flamengo, that’s what we saw. Total respect and dialogue with the Health Department, the permanent search to meet all the requirements, which are not simple. That makes it much more expensive for the club to play the game, when it requires testing, they have to put in more people, all the determinations of the Health Department make the event more expensive and we didn’t have any gesture from Flamengo to try to circumvent a rule to try to save, on the contrary. This shows that we can move forward on this, play other games. God willing, we will have many Flamengo games from now on again at Maracanã – said Paes.

During the event, the city revealed that some people were barred from leaving early because they tested positive for Covid-19. Of the total number of spectators, 0.9% of spectators and 0.7% of workers tested positive. Testing was mandatory to access the stadium, and the results were sent from the laboratories directly to Flamengo and City Hall.

3 of 3 Numbers of those who tested positive for Covid-19 before Flamengo x Grêmio — Photo: Reproduction – Rio City Hall Numbers of those who tested positive for Covid-19 before Flamengo x Grêmio — Photo: Reproduction – Rio City Hall

With 60% of the adult population of the city vaccinated with two doses of the vaccine or a single dose, the City Hall considers that it is time to release some leisure activities, especially outdoors. And he considers that football is a favorable environment to test reopening in a controlled way:

– It is important for us to start looking at these events in a different way. It’s no use comparing an agglomeration in Maracanã with all the people tested with an agglomeration on Copacabana Beach, with a disorganized event and people without masks. It’s not the same thing – analyzed Soranz.

50% OF PUBLIC RELEASED FROM THE 21st