After the deaths of 1,400 dolphins spark an uprising, Faroe Islands promise to review hunting regulations

A denunciation by a North American NGO showed a ‘sea of ​​blood’ and animals shredded on the beach’s sand; local government argues that activity is ‘sustainable’

Sea Shepherd Conservation Society/Reproduction

Denunciation made by a North American NGO caused revolt in the world



The government of the Faroe Islands made a statement this Thursday, 16, on the situation of sea hunting in the region after the NGO Sea Shepherd Conservation Society reported on social networks that more than 1,400 dolphins of the Atlantic Ocean were killed in a single day because of the hunting rampant animals in the archipelago. The accusations, accompanied by a series of graphic images showing the sea full of blood and animals torn up on the shore of a beach, caused an uproar in social networks. At first, the island had defended the “traditional” role of hunting in the region, called “grindadráp” in the Faroese language. This Thursday, however, the positioning was different. “We take this issue very seriously. Even if these hunts are considered ‘sustainable’, we are going to monitor more closely dolphin hunts and the role they play in society,” said Prime Minister Bárður á Steig Nielsen.

He acknowledged that the number of animals captured in 2021 was “extraordinary” and, because of that, he committed to review the details of regulation in the archipelago. Most of the government defends the hunting of dolphins and whales in the region and points out that it is part of something sustainable because all the meat taken from the animals is distributed to residents of the country, which has just over 45,000 inhabitants. According to data from the local government, around 5,000 of them received their food at home without any cost. The average number of animals killed this year, however, was much higher than in previous years, which ranged between 250 and 600.