Age of Empires 4 will open beta over the weekend

After last month’s closed beta, Age of Empires 4 there will be an upcoming stress test during September 17th to 20th, available to anyone who wants to check out the game.

No invitation required, just download the game through the app. Xbox Insider (regardless of being an insider or not) or by steam. THE Relic Entertainment informed that the objective is to carry out a test in a broad way.

This week’s test will offer more or less the same content as the previous one, but with a tutorial mission, AI matches and full multiplayer matches – although it’s a stress test, the developer strongly recommends that players play the matches online against real opponents .

Disclosure | Relic Entertainment

In addition, there have also been some bugfixes and balance adjustments since the last test, and now the game will allow you to zoom the camera much further away from the screen than before.

the test of Age of Empires 4 will officially start this Friday (17) at 3:00 pm (Brasília time), with all the details specified in the ad post.

Age of Empires 4 is scheduled to be released on October 28th on Steam, Windows Store and Xbox Game Pass.