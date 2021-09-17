Agent charges R$4.45 million from Corinthians in court for sale of Arana

Corinthians sold Guilherme Arana to Sevilla in December 2017, but the deal is still being discussed at the Parque São Jorge club. Last week, businessman Nilson Moura filed a lawsuit demanding the payment of R$4.45 million owed by Alvinegro for the transaction with the Spaniards.

At the time, Nilson Moura worked in partnership with Elenko Sports — owned by businessman Fernando Garcia. The duo held 60% of the athlete’s rights, while Corinthians owned 40% of the slice. In the sale agreement to the Europeans, Timão undertook to pay a commission to the businessman in the amount of 739 thousand euros (about R$4.57 million in today’s values).

The club, however, only paid R$300,000 in debt and, more recently, on April 27 this year, President Duilio Monteiro Alves signed a document acknowledging the debt with the agent in the amount of R$4.13 million .

In this agreement, Corinthians committed to pay the debt as follows:

1 installment of R$ 135,456.35 until the end of May 2021;

6 installments of R$ 100,000.00 from June to November 2021;

1 installment BRL 400,000.00 in December 2021;

24 installments of R$ 125,000.00 from January 2022 to December 2023.

The Parque São Jorge club, however, did not pay any installments and defaulted on the agreement. The businessman, then, went to court to demand receipt of the terms agreed in the contract and asked for a 5% fine to be added to the total amount and monetary correction, recording the sum of R$ 4,455,202.17.

The request will be analyzed and judged at the 12th Civil Court of the Central Court of São Paulo. In the coming weeks, the Court must rule on the case.

With a debt that exceeds R$900 million, not counting the debt to Caixa Econômica Federal for the financing of Neo Química Arena, Corinthians started the year with the promise that it would cut down on spending.

This season alone, the team gave up players like Jemerson, Ramiro, Camacho, Casares, Otero and Boselli, among others, who were not used very much, precisely to reduce their payroll, which dropped from R$ 14 million to R$ 10, 4 million approximately.

But with the team in an unstable phase in the Brazilian Championship, and with the possibility of hiring players without economic rights costs, Timão went to the market and announced the signings of Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes and Willian, plus João Pedro, who arrives on loan.

Corinthians will pay Giuliano, Renato Augusto, Roger Guedes and Willian the club’s salary cap, around R$700,000 a month. This value does not include gloves, a kind of award given to the athlete when signing the bond, but which is diluted in the contract term so that the club does not have to pay this amount at once.

The Parque São Jorge club owes R$ 138.21 million in tax obligations and social and fiscal charges. The number includes the payment of Income Tax, INSS (National Social Security Institute), FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Length of Service) and Vacations. Altogether, Timão’s total debt in the market is R$ 956.9 million.

Thus, Corinthians makes the bet that most Brazilian clubs do: strengthen the team in an attempt to gather more cash prizes, rankings for tournaments, eventually titles and, with that, generate an increase in the club’s revenues.

Corinthians was questioned by the UOL Sport the amount charged by Nilson Moura is recognized, but until the publication of this matter he has not commented. As soon as the club does, the report will be updated. The businessman involved in the negotiation with Guilherme Arana, who now plays for Atlético-MG, was also contacted, but declined to comment on the case.