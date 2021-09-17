Aimee Lou Wood auditioned to live Lily

One of the great highlights of sex education, Aimee Lou Wood it could have ended up in a very different role. In an interview with Collider, the actress revealed that she went through three stages of testing to play Lily, a displaced girl who ended up being played by Tanya Reynolds – look above.

“[Os produtores] I was told ‘I’m sorry, you’re not going to do as Lily’ and I said ‘That’s fine but it’s a shame because I loved the show and it’s the first thing in a long time I’ve been excited about’”, said Wood, who was later called to read the lines of his namesake Aimee. “I started laughing, because some things in the script were like things I’ve said in my life, so I was like ‘oh my God, this is it’”.

About “losing” Lily to Reynolds, the actress said that she already knew from auditions that her colleague would get the role and that the entire cast of sex education it was perfect.

After a 20-month hiatus due to the new coronavirus pandemic, the story of sex education will resume with 8 episodes. In season three, Otis is having casual sex, Eric (Ncuti Gatwa) and Adam (Connor Swindells) officially assume their relationship, and Jean (Gillian Anderson) has a baby on the way.

The new cast of the series includes Jemima Kirke (girls) as Hope, new director of Moordale; Jason Isaacs (Star Trek: Discovery) as Peter Groff, the older brother of Michael Groff (Alistair Petrie); two saleh, making his acting debut as Cal, a non-binary student from Moordale who immediately clashes with Hope’s new vision for the school; and Indra Ove (Breeders) as Anna, adoptive mother of Maeve’s half sister Elsie.

the third season of sex education premieres on September 17th. The first two seasons are available through Netflix.

