Aké loses his father minutes after scoring first goal in the Champions League

O Manchester City debuted in Champions League with one expressive victory. 6 to 3 on top of RB Leipzig and show at Etihad Stadium. However, a sad familiar episode for the author of one of the English club’s goals also marked the confrontation.

After the match, defender Nathan Aké, who scored the goal that opened the way to the rout, revealed this Thursday (16) that his father, Moise Aké, died a few minutes after he hit the net.

Now you can watch all ESPN content live whenever and wherever you want on Star+. A new way of looking at sports. Subscribe now.

O Manchester City returns to the field this Saturday, by Premier League, in front of the Souphampton. The match will be broadcast live and exclusively by ESPN on Star+. Click here for more information.

“The last few weeks were the most difficult of my life, my father was very sick and there was no further treatment possible. I was lucky to have a lot of support from my fiancee, family and friends. Yesterday, after a difficult time, I booked my first goal in the Champions League, and a few minutes later he passed away peacefully with my mother and brother by his side. Maybe it was meant to be, seeing me play always made him proud and happy. I know you’re always with me, you’ll always be in my heart and this was for you dad,” wrote the 26-year-old Dutchman on his Instagram account.

Aké learned of his father’s death after the match and chose not to share it with his teammates at first. The defender was released by the English club from training for the next few days.

Due to the critical state of health of the father, the defender had already asked for two weeks to be excused from training.