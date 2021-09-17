Alexandre Borges exposes Globo’s ban on the backstage of The Masked Singer

Alexandre Borges was unmasked as the Jaguar in the The Masked Singer Brazil this Tuesday (14). The actor told about the experience of participating in the program and said he was happy to be invited to be one of the masked ones.

“I was very happy with the invitation and with the confidence. The program is already internationally acclaimed and it was a very big adventure. The mystery part of taking the masked voice and choreography lessons was amazing! For me, it opened up the possibility of venturing further into the corner”, said.

Alexandre said he liked the affection he received from viewers. “And I was very happy with the affection of the public with Onça Pintada, this Brazilian character, a beautiful fantasy. I’ll keep following the program and taking chances”, he said.

Alexandre Borges hidden from friends

The actor told how it was to wear the costume for the first time and talked about backstage. He said that not even the costume designers, who have been her friends for years, knew she was the Jaguar from the program.

“It was exciting! It causes a lot of impact, I found it very beautiful and in good taste. It facilitated the more corporeal side of the character. The costume designers, Fábio Namatame and Marco Lima, have been my theater friends for many years. They didn’t know it was me and it was really funny“, reported.

Behind the Scenes of The Masked Singer

The actor told how it was backstage, where could not be recognized by people and revealed a ban. “It’s really crazy and funny. I wore gloves, hood… sometimes people started talking and I couldn’t answer“, revealed.

“It was really cool to have some guesses with my name. But there were also some other names that I was very happy with, like Paulo Ricardo, a great singer. I thought it was really cool”, he confessed.

Globo’s contractor also told how the reaction from friends when they saw him on The Masked Singer Brasil. “Craziness! My Instagram boomed and I received a lot of messages from family and friends. This character captivated the audience a lot”, he said.

Alexandre Borges also entered the pool and made a bet on who is one of the masked people in Globo’s reality show. “I focused a lot on the people who sang in my group, I have some hunches. In the beginning I thought that Girassol was Ana Carolina, but now I think Sandra de Sá is a great guess“, he stated.