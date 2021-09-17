Alexandre Borges misses Juliette’s program after his mother’s death · TV News

Eliminated from the week of The Masked Singer Brasil, Alexandre Borges did not participate in TVZ this Thursday (16). Because of the death of his mother, Rosa Linda Maria Borges, the artist hidden in Onça-Pintada’s costume, missed the program led by Juliette Freire and received solidarity from the champion of Big Brother Brasil 21.

“Guys, Alexandre came to the program today to talk to us about this experience of singing at The Masked Singer Brasil. But, unfortunately, his mother passed away today. We adore you, our feelings. We are with you, a lot of strength for you and for us his family,” informed Bruno De Luca, responsible for the reality musical block on the Multishow program.

Then Juliette complemented her fellow attraction: “That’s it, Alexandre. Feel embraced by me, by Brazil and by our entire team. All our affection for you.”

The actor’s mother died aged 83 on Thursday (16) after a fight with Alzheimer’s. The participant of the reality show led by Ivete Sangalo was in Rio de Janeiro for professional commitments and hastily returned to Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, where his matriarch lived. The information is from the column by Patrícia Kogut, from the newspaper O Globo.

At the Encounter with Fátima Bernardes on Wednesday (15), the actor said that he had revealed to his mother that he was the artist dressed as a Jaguar in the competition.

Check out the report on Rosa Linda’s death:

