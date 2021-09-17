Alexandre Borges’ mother dies at the age of 83, after homage in ‘The Masked Singer’

This Thursday (16), actor Alexandre Borges said goodbye to his mother, Rosa Linda Maria Borges, who died at the age of 83 after fighting Alzheimer’s.

During the pandemic, the actor took a break from his career to take care of her, who lived in the city of Santos, on the coast of São Paulo, where she lived. However, the actor was the last unmasked of the talent show “The Masked Singer Brasil”, where he was dressed as Onça Pintada. For him, being in the Globo attraction was a way to honor his mother.

reproduction

As soon as he was unmasked on the program, Alexandre spoke of the importance of music for people who suffer from the disease. In the “Encontro com Fátima Bernardes”, last Wednesday (15th), Alexandre Borges revealed that he told Rosa Linda that he was the Onça Pintada.

Last Tuesday night (14), Onça Pintada had the worst performance of “The Masked Singer Brasil”, according to public voting, and ended up revealing that Alexandre Borges was behind the performance and the fantasy.

Who hit the famous costumed was the judge Edu Sterbitch, who was right after the last performance of the night, against Girassol. Simone was not so lucky and was shocked by the revelation: “Guys, I didn’t know”.

Disclosure/Globe

When he was eliminated, Alexandre did not leave the role and showed to be excited about the dispute. “Wonderful people, beautiful cast. I am very curious to know who these wonderful talents are. It was an incredible experience for me”, said Alexandre Borges, who sang the songs “O Vira” and “La Bamba”. The global even talked about the costumes. “The costume is a fundamental part for us. When you see it, it gives you that chemistry and says: ‘Wow’”, commented the heartthrob.

During the season, Onça Pintada gave some tips to the public. “I don’t know if you know this, but we jaguars are creatures that live near water. And I was born right by the sea. Many people consider me a jaguar. Until the day I lived with the Amazon jaguars and learned a lot. But don’t be afraid of me, the next victim won’t be you,” he commented.