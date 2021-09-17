Aline Mineiro and Dayane kiss on the show

Earlier this evening, in “A Fazenda 13” (RecordTV), Dayane and Aline Mineiro showed again that they are very close.

Leaning on an ottoman in the living room, while other participants chatted at the kitchen table and sofa, the ex-Gran Fratello and the ex-panicat hugged and gave each other a peck. It is the third time that the pair kiss in front of the other participants.

other caresses

At dawn yesterday, Aline Mineiro and Dayane Mello exchanged a kiss in the middle of a chat with Nego do Borel. The fact that the scene was not cut by the production cheered fans of the reality show on RecordTV.

At dawn today, the pair kissed again and made out in the bathroom, much to MC Gui’s surprise.

“My God. Look at this, guys!” shouted the funkeiro.

