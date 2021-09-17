Amazon Begins Pre-ordering Horizon Forbidden West in Brazil; including the Special Edition

As reported a few days ago, the pre-sale of Forbidden West horizon is now available on the PS Store. Now, Amazon do Brasil has started pre-sales of the physical edition, both PS4 and PS5.

In addition, the Special Edition is also pre-ordered and, once again, for PS4 and PS5. The Special Edition comes with a SteelBook with physical media (choose between PS4 version and PS5 version), which also includes the digital soundtrack (via voucher) as well as an illustration booklet.

Forbidden West horizon

Take advantage of the links below. The collector’s edition and the Regalla Edition will not officially arrive in our country.

Remember that the upgrade will be free, which means you can purchase the PS4 version to have access to the PS5 version.

Forbidden West horizon will be released on February 18, 2022 for PS4 and PS5.

Standard Edition

Horizon Forbidden West Standard Edition - PlayStation 4

Horizon Forbidden West Standard Edition - PlayStation 5

Special edition

Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition - PlayStation 4

Horizon Forbidden West Special Edition - PlayStation 5

