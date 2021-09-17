Amazon Begins Pre-ordering Horizon Forbidden West in Brazil; including the Special Edition

Facebook

As reported a few days ago, the pre-sale of Forbidden West horizon is now available on the PS Store. Now, Amazon do Brasil has started pre-sales of the physical edition, both PS4 and PS5.

In addition, the Special Edition is also pre-ordered and, once again, for PS4 and PS5. The Special Edition comes with a SteelBook with physical media (choose between PS4 version and PS5 version), which also includes the digital soundtrack (via voucher) as well as an illustration booklet.

Take advantage of the links below. The collector’s edition and the Regalla Edition will not officially arrive in our country.

Remember that the upgrade will be free, which means you can purchase the PS4 version to have access to the PS5 version.

Forbidden West horizon will be released on February 18, 2022 for PS4 and PS5.

Standard Edition

BRL 279.90 in stock 1 new from R$ 279.90 on 09/17/2021 11:12 AM Amazon.com.br Free shipping BRL 329.90 in stock 1 new from R$ 329.90 on 09/17/2021 11:12 AM Amazon.com.br Free shipping

Special edition

BRL 329.90 in stock 1 new from R$ 329.90 on 09/17/2021 11:12 AM Amazon.com.br Free shipping BRL 379.90 in stock 1 new from R$ 379.90 on 09/17/2021 11:12 AM Amazon.com.br Free shipping

