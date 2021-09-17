Amidst the water crisis, Rio inaugurates Brazil’s second largest thermoelectric power plant

The National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) authorized for this Thursday (16) the start of commercial operations of the Natural Gas Thermoelectric Plant of Açu I (GNA I), located at Porto do Açu, in São João da Barra, in the North Fluminense.

With an installed capacity of 1,338.30 megawatts (MW) and powered by natural gas, this will be the second largest thermoelectric plant in operation in the country. The largest thermoelectric plant in operation in Brazil today is Porto de Sergipe I, with 1.5 thousand MW of installed capacity.

The new unit has already undergone tests and will add power to the National Interconnected System (SIN) to supply up to four million people in the Southeast region, which consumes the most energy in the country.

According to the Energy Research Company (EPE), of the 19 thermoelectric plants contracted and with construction works in progress, this is the only one that was scheduled to open in 2021.

According to the plant’s operator, Gas Natural do Açu (GNA), a joint venture formed by bp, Siemens SPIC Brasil and Prumo Logística, controlled by EIG Global Partners, the investment for the construction of the unit was one billion dollars.

Director-President of GNA, Bernardo Perseke celebrated the beginning of the plant’s activities. “It is with great satisfaction that we announce the start of commercial operation of our first plant, which marks the transition of GNA to an operating company, as a prominent player in the Brazilian electricity sector. We went into operation at a crucial moment for the country, bringing reliable energy to the system, from natural gas, a fuel that catalyzes the global energy transition”, he says.

The plant will use liquefied natural gas, an imported modality. Coordinator of strategic relationship for Oil, Gas and Naval at the Federation of Industries of the State of Rio de Janeiro (Firjan), Fernando Montera highlights the strategic role of the new unit.

“It will help the interconnected system serving the region and relieving the electrical system. But it is also fundamental because it is a milestone, a very large project that introduces a new agent into the natural gas market. And there are projects to connect Porto do Açu, which already has its own industrial base, with the transport network. It may attract other industrial investments in the area, but it will also serve other locations”, he explains.

GNA-I will reinforce the SIN at a time when the country is experiencing an energy crisis, caused by drought in hydroelectric reservoirs, which has increased the use of thermal power plants.

The water crisis has caused the thermal plants to be more activated. However, as the cost of generating electricity in this modality is higher, consumers across the country have suffered from increases in energy tariffs.

The Açu Natural Gas Thermoelectric Complex is expected to expand. The project includes a second plant, the GNA II, with even greater power: 1,672.6 MW, also powered by gas, and scheduled to open in 2024. When completed, the unit will make the complex the largest of its kind in the whole of America Latin.

The main energy expansion projects based on thermoelectric generation are in Rio de Janeiro. This is because the state concentrates 65% of the Brazilian proven reserves of natural gas, pointed out by specialists as the preferred fuel for the energy transition. Much of it comes from the pre-salt layer of the Santos Basin.

A year before the inauguration of GNA II, however, the state must inaugurate the Marlim Azul Plant, owned by another operator. It will have a power of 565.5 MW and is already under construction, in Macaé, also in Norte Fluminense.