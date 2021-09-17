Ana Maria makes Fátima Bernardes cry live with a birthday present; video · TV news

On the eve of her 59th birthday, Fátima Bernardes was thrilled to receive gifts from Ana Maria Braga at the end of Mais Você this Thursday (16). The veteran gave flowers and champagne to her colleague, who couldn’t hold back her tears. “Don’t make me cry Ana, because I’m really at the end of my astral hell”, commented the presenter.

The blonde said that she is always inspired by a phrase that Fátima puts repeatedly in her Instagram posts: “Every minute matters”. The owner of Mais Você said that her colleague was supposed to celebrate at midnight by opening the personalized champagne. The drink label had written the phrase said by the communicator along with her birthday.

“You are a person who makes a difference in people’s lives, in all of us, and it is a pleasure to see you fulfill your dream,” stated Ana Maria. According to her, the journalist celebrates life in a very beautiful way and gives great examples that change everyone’s perception. “It makes us look at things in different ways,” said the veteran.

The presenter of the Meeting couldn’t hide her emotion and had to hold back her tears live. “I’ll have to listen to everything you said later because I was too nervous and didn’t pay attention to everything,” said Fátima, after Ana Maria’s heated speech.

REPRODUCTION/GLOBE

Personalized champagne for Fatima

Still moved, the journalist thanked the affection and the gifts. “I’m your fan and admirer, so hearing this from you is awesome!”, said Túlio Gadêlha’s girlfriend.

Check out the moment in the video below:

Fight against cancer

This anniversary has a special meaning for the presenter. In December 2020, Fátima Bernardes revealed on her Instagram profile that she had been diagnosed with early-stage uterine cancer after undergoing routine exams.

“I’m fine. After a series of routine exams, I was diagnosed with early-stage uterine cancer. I’m going away for a few days from work to have the surgery. As I’ve always used my nets with complete frankness and truth, I preferred I myself pass this information on to everyone who accompanies me,” said the communicator at the time.

The holder of the Meeting underwent surgery to remove cancer of the uterus on December 6th and was away from the program for about a month. The procedure was successful, and the journalist went through the recovery period with her family.

In January, the presenter returned to the command of the Meeting. “It’s time to go back! A lot has happened in a month. The sky wasn’t always blue, but every day I received the affection of my loves, my team, friends; the attention of my doctor; and, from afar, the energy of all of you who accompany me here,” wrote the journalist, on the eve of her return to the morning.