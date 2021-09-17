André Mendonça visits senators to ask for support for nomination to STF minister | Policy

Although Bolsonaro made the choice official in July, the president of the Constitution and Justice Commission (CCJ), Davi Alcolumbre (DEM-AP), has not yet scheduled the hearing — it is up to the CCJ of the Senate to examine the nominees for the Supreme Court.

Senators pressure Alcolumbre for a hearing by André Mendonça

By the internal regulations of the House, in the CCJ, the nominee is approved if he obtains the votes of a simple majority of the senators present at the hearing. In plenary, 41 favorable votes are needed among the 81 senators.

The delay in scheduling the hearing is due to the resistance of senators to the nomination, especially after President Jair Bolsonaro’s attacks on the Federal Supreme Court during political demonstrations on September 7th. Since then, senators have evaluated that the nomination would be defeated if taken to the floor.

Mendonça is the “terribly evangelical” candidate for minister whose nomination Bolsonaro promised leaders and lawmakers in this religious segment.

He said he has “complete confidence” that it will be approved by the Senate — in addition to being the Union’s attorney general, Mendonça was already Minister of Justice in the Bolsonaro government

“We are talking to the senators and will continue talking. You have to have patience, resilience, and at the right time, the hearing will be scheduled,” said Mendonça after a visit to the parliamentarians.

The president of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (DEM-MG), informed this Thursday that he will talk with Alcolumbre to “solve” the issue.

“I will talk to President Davi Alcolumbre, obviously respecting his authority as president of the CCJ, but we will always consider the best path, the path of consensus, in order to resolve this issue,” he said. “We will make the necessary arrangements to resolve not only this nomination, but many others that are pending,” he said.

If approved, Mendonça will replace minister Marco Aurélio Mello, STF, who retired on July 12th.

The leader of Citizenship, senator Alessandro Vieira (SE), stated on a social network that he presented a writ of mandamus to the Supreme Court with the aim of making the hearing possible. According to him, Alcolumbre “refuses” to schedule the analysis of the nomination.