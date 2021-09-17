Andréia Horta announces end of marriage to Marco Gonçalves

Andréia Horta surprised his fans and followers by announcing last Wednesday (16) the end of his marriage to Marco Gonçalves. Through an Instagram post, the actress who will be in Um Lugar ao Sol, on TV Globo, spoke about the final point in the relationship.

“We were very happy together. Everything I learned from him will follow here with me! Today I often look at the world as it taught me”, she wrote at the beginning of the publication, with a photo beside her ex-husband.

And he continued: “How nice now to have you in my life, to be friends, to know that we are here for each other because also what is love without a beautiful friendship? The marriage is over, but we will continue to honor the love that united us with affection and respect”, she said.

Marco Gonçalves also used his Instagram to announce the end of the relationship. “We were happy and we were a lot. Thank you for living together. Now following each one’s way, with a lot of love for what he went through… before married, now apart but forever friends. Go with your smile there, it’s too beautiful to see”, he wrote.

Wedding

In a relaxed and light way, Andréia Horta announced her marriage to Marco Gonçalves by surprise two years ago.

“Exposing my intimacy is difficult for me and you get irritated with how reserved I am, but I decided to come here because you are a milestone in my life. So ok: My love has arrived! It improved everything, brightened life, everything lighter, easier, more beautiful. Yes, I got married for the first time in my life, because now I found you. Actress and the clown. So go on with our life, our laughs, our home, our love”, she said at the time.

