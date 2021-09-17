Angela Merkel’s ‘diamond’, a gesture that has become iconic | World

Angela Merkel’s “lozenge”, her gesture with her hands joined by the tips of her fingers in front of her belly, has become almost as famous as the chancellor of Germany herself.

In the early 2000s, when she was not yet the executive, but chaired the CDU (centre-right) Christian Democratic Party, Merkel “didn’t know where to put her hands”, explained a few years later, photographer Claudia Kempf about the origin of the gesture, today iconic.

“She would leave them hanging by her side, which made her look powerless. Or she would put them together and then I would say to her, ‘That’s how you look like a pastor’s daughter,'” said the photographer of the newspaper Rheinische Post in 2009 .

In 2013, the chancellor gave her own version of how the gesture came about, a personal discovery, according to her.

“There was always a question about where to put my arms, that’s how I came up with the idea,” she said a few months before that year’s legislative elections.

According to her, this “diamond” demonstrates “perhaps a certain love for symmetry”, which recalls Merkel’s style of government, marked by pragmatism, the search for consensus, but also criticized for the lack of political vision at certain times.

In 2013, Merkel, who will step down as chancellor this year after 16 years at the helm of the German government, aspired to be re-elected for a third time.

Thus, the CDU based its campaign in these elections around the chancellor’s personality.

A giant 20×70 meter poster, inspired by the famous gesture, was placed in Berlin’s central station.

Billboard shows Prime Minister Angela Merkel's hands, in her traditional gesture, during her 2013 re-election campaign

On it was an image of Merkel’s hands making the diamond, accompanied by 2,000 images of hands and the slogan: “The future of Germany in good hands.”

This campaign outraged its rivals for its personalist character and on social networks they even caricatured Merkel as if she were Mao.

His Social Democratic opponents denounced a “monstrous cult of personality and emptiness of content.” “If this is political, we fall a lot,” criticized the Greens.

However, the leader, known as “Mutti” (mother) by the Germans, clearly prevailed in these elections and since then her gesture has become, according to the British newspaper The Guardian, “in one of the most recognizable hand positions in the world”.

German Prime Minister Angela Merkel makes her traditional hand gesture beside Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki after a joint press conference in Warsaw on September 11

The “diamond” even has its own emoticon and Wikipedia page, and at the famous Madame Tussauds wax museum in Berlin, the chancellor was depicted making the gesture.

Imitated by Social Democrat Scholz

“I think the diamond was first unconsciously adopted, then the public detected its distinctive effect and she consciously started using it as a brand,” Jochen Hörisch, communication specialist at the University of Munich, told AFP.

According to this university professor, author of an essay on hands, the “lozenge” “transmits tranquility and, unlike a clenched fist or an outstretched hand, it does not emit emotional signals”, which allows it to generate an intermediate sensation “between proximity and distance” .

There have been numerous interpretations of this gesture, from it representing a “bridge” or a “protective roof” to conspiracies that saw him as proof that he is part of the Illuminati, a supposed secret organization that would hold the reins of global power.

The “diamond” symbol has become so strong that other German political figures, including opponents of the conservative leader, try to imitate it.

Such is the case of Social Democratic candidate Olaf Scholz, who in July appeared on the front page of the Süddeutsche Zeitung newspaper, introducing himself as the real successor to the chancellor, rather than the conservative Armin Laschet, Merkel’s unpopular political heir.

This appropriation of Merkel’s style, which outraged the chancellor herself, seems to be bearing fruit, as the Social Democrats are at the forefront in the polls.