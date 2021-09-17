Animals conquer the pages of Guinness 2022 with long ears and other records; check out – Emails

The bitch Lou, 3, has 34 centimeters from end to end of the ears Photo: Guinness Book

O Guinness World Record, O record book, released at dawn this Thursday, 16, some of the cases that will occupy the pages of the 2022 edition. Among the notables are animals like Lou, the dog with the longest ears in the world.

The 3-year-old dog of the coonhound breed is from Portland, Oregon (USA), and has 34 centimeters from tip to tip of the ears, according to the publication. Her tutor, Paige Olsen, says the only special care with her record-breaking puppy is to wear an ear muff in winter so they don’t drag in the snow.

“I’m really proud of Lou for taking the world record, but I don’t feel like I can get any credit for it, for her ears. None of that I did,” Paige said.

O Lollipop dog and Sashimi cat also entered the new publication with the curious record of fastest scooter animal duo. Together they crossed the 5 meter course in just 4.37 seconds.

Canadian tutor Melissa Millett claimed that the pets created the trick. Lollipop and Sashimi were already using the scooter by themselves and one day they decided to ride together.

Millet also takes care of another dog recordist. jellybean, 3, is deaf and has an amazing skill with basketballs: in addition to being the fastest dog pushing a basketball, still holds the pass number record between a human and a dog, with 21 moves in 30 seconds.

The beauty bengali tigress, who lives at Tiger Creek Animal Sanctuary in Tyler, Texas (USA), has earned the title of world’s oldest living tiger in captivity, aged 25 years and 319 days old. According to the sanctuary, tigers usually live from 15 to 20 years in captivity and 12 years in the wild.