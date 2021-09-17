ANS competition awaits approval and the Agency is already planning appointments. In…

The National Supplementary Health Agency is awaiting authorization for its ANS tender. The request was sent this year and is currently being analyzed by the Ministry of Economy. With the expectation of the endorsement, the agency would already have a forecast for the nominations.

According to sources at Folha Dirigida, if the tender is authorized, there is a forecast of calling those approved in the year following its completion, thus, in 2023. The notice would be scheduled for 2022.

“The initial appointment forecast will be from 2023, although the event, if authorized, will take place in 2022,” said the source.

The competition is expected to take place when the Federal Government signals the possibility of authorizing new notices. Recently, the National Mining Agency (ANM) received the guarantee for 40 vacancies.

In addition, on the last 31st, the Federal Government sent the Annual Budget Law Project (PLOA) of 2022 to the National Congress. The text predicts 73,640 vacancies in public selections, including, according to the economic team, tenders for regulatory agencies.

“We are expected to join various public bodies, in regulatory agencies, in the Ministry of Education (MEC), in federal institutes and universities. This is included in Annex V of the PLOA 2022″, said the budget secretary, Ariosto Culau, at a press conference.

Check details of the ANS 2022 tender request

ANS requested a new public tender for the year 2022. In all, they were requested 83 vacancies, being them in the positions of:

middle level : administrative technician (32) – R$7,016.67;

: administrative technician (32) – R$7,016.67; technical medium level : supplementary health regulation technician (14) – R$7,388.37;

: supplementary health regulation technician (14) – R$7,388.37; higher level: specialist in supplementary health regulation (31 vacancies) – R$15,058.12 and administrative analyst (six) – R$13,807.57.

In relation to salaries, the amounts revealed above already have food stamps of R$458.

Future servants can still count on pre-school care (R$321) and supplementary health care for the servant and their dependents. Currently, the ANS has 83 vacant effective positions.

In relation to the order sent, it is possible that ANS will assess the possibility of registering a reservation at an opportune moment.

The ANS will also define the distribution of these vacancies among the states. As the headquarters of the agency, the city ​​of Rio de Janeiro can receive a good part of the opportunities.

However, the cities of São Paulo, Ribeirão Preto (SP), Belo Horizonte, Cuiabá, Curitiba, Fortaleza, Porto Alegre, Recife, Salvador and Brasília also have ANS citizen service centers.

ANS tender awaits approval from the Economy

See how the last ANS contest was

The last competition from the National Supplementary Health Agency was held in 2015, offering 102 vacancies, including administrative technician (66) and supplementary health regulation technician (36).

With the organization of the Professor Carlos Augusto Bittencourt Foundation (Funcab), the selection had objective and discursive tests. In the first, 60 Basic and Specific Knowledge questions were asked.

Admnistrative technician

Basic knowledge

Portuguese language (15 questions),

Logical Reasoning (five),

Ethics and Conduct in the Public Service (five),

Notions of Constitutional Law (five) and

Regulatory Agencies and Basic Legislation (seven).

Specific knowledge

Notions of Administrative Law (seven),

Notions of Administration (seven),

Notions of Archival (seven) and

Notions of Public Budget (seven).

regulation technician

Basic knowledge

Portuguese language (ten),

Logical Reasoning (five),

Ethics and Conduct in the Public Service (five),

Notions of Constitutional Law (five) and

Notions of Archival (five).

Specific knowledge

Notions of Administrative Law (five),

Notions of Administration (five),

Regulatory Agencies (ten) and

Legislation Relating to ANS (Dec).

To be approved in 2015, the candidate needed to achieve a score equal to or greater than 50% of the total test, in addition to qualifying within the number of places established and not zeroing in any of the subjects.