Antagonista and Crusoé are part of Facebook’s “News Innovation Test”

the antagonist, Crusoé magazine and 19 other companies Brazilian communication agencies now are part of the “News Innovation Test”, program that the Facebook launches this Thursday (16), to increase the presence of professional journalism on the platform. The trade agreement will last for three years.

With the initiative, Facebook intends to expand the offer of news links to its users, in addition to those already shared by vehicles on their pages. These links can be displayed in the information centers available within the platform, among other ways to connect people to journalistic information on the network.

“Facebook’s initiative to support professional and independent journalism is very welcome, in a context in which media companies suffer the consequences of the dramatic changes caused by the digital revolution in news distribution and in the way advertising is conveyed. By giving everyone a voice, the digital revolution has also amplified the spread of false news. This project is the beginning of a revolution within a revolution, in order to enable the vigorous survival of independent journalism and contain the dissemination of disinformation that causes so much damage to society”, says Mario Sabino, managing editor of the antagonist and publisher of the magazine Crusoe.

Besides the antagonist and Crusoe, are part of the “News Innovation Test” you following media outlets: A Crítica, A Gazeta, Diários Associados (Correio Braziliense and Estado de Minas), Estadão, Folha de S.Paulo, Grupo Abril (Placar, Super, Veja, Veja Rio, Veja São Paulo and Veja Saúde), Bandeirantes Group (BandTV, BandNews, BandNews FM, Rádio Bandeirantes and TV Terra Viva), GRPCOM Group (Gazeta do Povo and Tribuna do Paraná), Jaime Câmara Group (Daqui, Jornal de Tocantins and O Popular), RBS Group (Diário Gaúcho and GZH), Jovem Pan, O Povo, O Tempo, Poder360, Record (Record TV and R7), RedeTV!, SBT, Jornal do Commercio Communication System (Jornal do Commercio, NE10, Rádio Jornal and TV Jornal) and UOL.

According to Claudia Gurfinkel, Facebook’s News Partnership Director for Latin America, the program reflects the platform’s commitment to supporting the news ecosystem in Brazil.

“We are working closely with news organizations to build together new opportunities to connect people and news on Facebook, and to be allies in this moment of great digital transformation and in the development of sustainable journalism business models“, claims.

Facebook will still destine, for the next 12 months, US$2.6 million to projects in partnership with press associations. These will be initiatives to support vehicles undergoing digital transformation, creating sustainable business models, developing new audiences and strengthening journalistic coverage.

Are part of this front to Digital Journalism Association (Ajor), a National Association of Newspapers (ANJ), a National Association of Magazine Editors (Aner) it’s the International Center for Journalists (ICFJ).

In conjunction with the Brazilian Association of Investigative Journalism (Abraji), training will be provided for journalists and communication students. For the fourth consecutive year, Facebook will support the Institute for the Development of Journalism (Projor) in the production of “Atlas da Notícia”, a study that maps the presence of local journalism in Brazil.

