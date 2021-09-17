Anti-vaccination mother and daughter die from Covid-19 within 15 days in Northern Ireland

BELFAST, NORTHERN IRELAND — In less than 15 days, Mother and daughter died from complications of covid-19. The two, who refused to get the coronavirus vaccine, were in an Ulster hospital near Belfast, Northern Ireland, UK.

Sammie-Jo Forde, 32, had four children, and died last Saturday, just 11 days after her 55-year-old mother Heather Maddern died in the same ward on 31 August. Two beds separated the two in the hospital unit. According to de Forde’s father, Kevin McAllister, the daughter had no health problems and even texted him while she was being treated at the hospital. She even warned of her mother’s death: ‘Dad, Mom passed away.’ he told the BBC.

— My daughter was 32 years old and had four children. To make matters worse, it’s your oldest child’s birthday today. He’s turning 13,” Forde’s father said in an interview.

McAllister, who also has two children, said he did not understand why the two did not want to receive the vaccine.

“So these people who aren’t getting the Covid-19 vaccine aren’t thinking about the other people they’re leaving behind,” he said, adding:

— I lost my daughter, my best friend, all I have are memories of her, motorcycle racing, fishing, driving diggers, those are all the memories I have.

Weeks before he died, Maddern shared a series of Covid-19 conspiracy theories and a post about nurses threatened with firing if they didn’t get the vaccine. The two worked taking care of the elderly at home. As they were service providers, they would be among the first groups to receive the offer of immunization.

“This will haunt me for the rest of my life. I just wish people out there would just sometimes listen to the experts, because that’s what they are.

Some workers are now receiving boosters, ahead of the government’s demand that all employees of nursing homes in England have received their first vaccine by 11 November.