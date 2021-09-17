Anvisa and Pfizer investigate the case of a teenager who died after receiving the vaccine

According to the pharmacist, a causal relationship between what happened and the immunizing agent has not yet been established; agency said it maintains a recommendation for young people between 12 and 17 years old.

EFE/EPA/VICTORIA JONES / POOL – 12/09/20 Pfizer vaccine remains released for teenagers in Brazil



THE Anvisa and pharmaceutical company Pfizer released statements on Thursday, 16, in which they report that they also started to investigate the death of a 16-year-old teenager from São Bernardo do Campo, São Paulo, who died the day after receiving a dose of immunizing. The case was already being investigated by the Epidemiological Surveillance of the State of São Paulo, still without conclusions if the death was related to the immunizing agent or not. this thursday, Marcelo Queiroga, minister of health, cited the case in a press conference in which he defended the suspension of vaccination in teenagers.

In the note, Anvisa stressed that it has only preliminary data so far and cannot confirm or rule out a relationship between death and the application of the vaccine. The agency informed that it will contact scientific societies, Pfizer and those responsible for investigating the case in São Paulo “for a quick solution” and reinforced that it monitors possible adverse events that may arise from the vaccines. In addition, he highlighted that the benefits of all the immunization agents used in Brazil far outweigh the possible risks. In another part of the statement, the agency said that phase 3 trials of the Pfizer vaccine confirmed the safety and effectiveness in adolescents. The agency cited the possibility of myocarditis, an inflammation of the heart, in young men, but in rare cases (16 per million) and that test volunteers who had the problem ended up recovering normally, without the situation evolving into a heart attack or other complications. Thus, the entity considered that the risk is not enough to withdraw approval for adolescents.

Pfizer said it is aware of rare reports of myocarditis and pericarditis, as well as other possible adverse events, and that it takes monitoring and monitoring of these very seriously. About the situation of death in São Bernardo do Campo, he informed that he is following the case, but that, so far, a causal relationship between what happened and the company’s immunizing agent has not been established. In addition, he stressed that the vaccine received approval from Anvisa for use in adolescents aged 12 to 15 years in Brazil, authorization also granted by the FDA and the EMA (health regulatory agencies of the US and European Union), as well as countries like the United Kingdom , Canada, Chile, Uruguay, Israel, Dubai, Hong Kong, Philippines, Singapore and Japan. “The vaccine demonstrated 100% efficacy in a clinical study with young people in this age group. Phase 3 trials were carried out in 2,260 adolescents in the United States and showed robust responses in the production of antibodies with a favorable safety profile, very similar to that observed in other age groups”, he said.

In a statement, the São Paulo Department of Health classified as “irresponsible” that any information that brings fear and insecurity to adolescents and families is disseminated, and that any statement is still premature and reckless while following the investigations of the Epidemiological Surveillance of the State of São Paulo. Paul. The city of São Bernardo do Campo said it had reported the case to the competent body as soon as it became aware of the death, which occurred at the Vida’s hospital and maternity hospital, in São Paulo, and also stressed that there is still no evidence linking the youth’s vaccination to the death. “The causal link has not yet been established. If it’s established, we’ll talk, without any problem”, said Queiroga at the press conference, confirming that the immunization agent received by the teenager was that of Pfizer, the only one approved for teenagers in Brazil so far. On Thursday, the Ministry of Health decided to suspend the vaccination of young people between 12 and 17 years old without comorbidities, claiming that the scientific evidence of benefits for the age group is not yet consolidated and citing the occurrence of about 1,500 adverse events, in a universe of 3.5 million adolescents who received at least the first dose.